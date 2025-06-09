JT Tuimoloau: Indianapolis Colts Rookie Files
Today's age of football recruiting is a dog-eat-dog world.
Coaching staffs and recruiters spend countless hours traveling the country to make their case to players and families about why they should spend the next four years in their program. Players start to think about their futures before they even turn 10, attending as many camps as possible to increase their visibility and focusing more hours on sports than ever before.
But ultimately, talent is not enough when the competition is so fierce. What separates those at the top is the ability to transform individual talent into team success. Every player is talented, but true winners are hard to find.
This is "Rookie Files," a series on Horseshoe Huddle that gives you the backstory of every rookie for the Indianapolis Colts. Going player by player, we look at their journeys to the NFL and what makes each unique while also detailing how they help the Colts. Next up, JT Tuimoloau, a player who backed up his high recruiting rankings with championships at every level on his way to the NFL.
Football Star From A Basketball Family
Jaylahn "JT" Tuimoloau was born on May 10, 2023, in Edgewood, WA, to Ponce de Leon Faletoi and Alofa Tuimoloau. The Samoan family had a history in sports but on the hardwood rather than the gridiron.
Alofa and her sister, Chenne, played basketball at Moorpark Community College in California. JT's younger sister, Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso, wrapped up her sophomore season as a guard for St. Mary's this past winter. With basketball in his genes, it is no surprise JT also has a history on the court.
Basketball became a passion of Tuimoloau's, playing for the Seattle Select Warriors and even appearing in the AAU nationals. But with Tuimoloau bigger than most kids his age, it was only a matter of time before football began to call his name.
It was a match made in heaven, as Tuimoloau quickly began dominating on the football field. He joined FBU Seattle, coached by former NFL defensive lineman Sam Adams, and helped lead the team to back-to-back championship games.
Tuimoloau was beginning to make a name for himself, earning an invite to the FBU All-American Bowl as an eighth grader to play in front of college programs. Even with kids coming from all over the country, Tuimoloau stood out as one of the biggest on the field.
While he loved basketball, it was evident Tuimoloau's future was trending toward football. College coaches could not speak with him just yet, but make no mistake, they would come calling as soon as they were able.
A Historic Recruit
Tuimoloau enrolled at Eastside Catholic High School, a powerhouse in the state of Washington. Eastside Catholic was 38 miles north of Edgewood, but Ponce and Afola wanted to ensure they gave JT the best opportunity to earn a college scholarship.
However, going to Eastside Catholic meant sacrifice for Tuimoloau. He would have to get up at 4:55 every morning and catch three buses to make it to school. The trip was roughly two hours and 45 minutes.
But the sacrifices began to pay off almost immediately. The Eastside Catholic coaching staff recognized Tuimoloau's ability right away, putting him on varsity as a freshman. Tuimoloau would become a two-way star at defensive end and tight end for the Crusaders.
"Over my career, I've seen a lot of kids who are athletically gifted," Eastside Catholic head coach Dominic Daste admitted. "But (Tuimoloau) is so mature, especially with his thought processes in what he was doing. He understood big-picture items at the age of 15 and 16."
Coaches were not the only ones taking notice of Tuimoloau's talent. Washington offered him a scholarship after only the third game of his freshman year. It was a sign of things to come.
As more colleges took notice, Tuimoloau dominated the competition. He helped lead Eastside Catholic to a 13-1 record and the 3A State Championship as a sophomore, posting 70 tackles, seven sacks, and 17 tackles for loss.
Tuimoloau and Eastside Catholic captured another 3A title in his junior season. He racked up 18 catches for 235 yards and four touchdowns – including one in the state championship game – while adding 64 tackles and 11 sacks on defense. Tuimoloau was now known as a top prospect around the country.
While Tuimoloau was enjoying great success, his parents kept him humble. They preached that his hard work had to continue if he wanted to achieve his dreams because other kids were out there working to pass him by.
Tuimoloau took that to heart and began training with Tracy Ford at Ford Sports Performance when he was 16, pushing himself to maximize his talent. Training at FSP allowed Tuimoloau to work alongside NFL players like Bobby Wagner, Cliff Avril, and Zaire Franklin.
"Only a select few high schoolers were allowed to train with the vets," Tuimoloau remarked. "Just seeing how they trained, they were very intentional. Very focused on the small details, and they always did the extra work."
Tuimoloau's senior season at Eastside Catholic was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was still named the 2020-2021 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year, and the scholarship offers continued to flow in.
As a five-star recruit and the No.4 ranked player in the country, Tuimoloau had his choice of where he wanted to play football at the next level. He also received scholarships to play basketball, playing on varsity all four years and averaging 11.1 points per game for his career. But football was the focus, and Tuimoloau eventually narrowed his choices to Washington, Oregon, Ohio State, and USC.
Tuimoloau did not sign his letter of intent on the December 2020 and February 2021 signing dates. He opted to take more visits in the spring and summer months, as the pandemic caused a recruiting dead period. But once Tuimoloau visited Columbus, he knew where he wanted to call home for the next four years.
Tuimoloau committed to Ohio State in July 2021, becoming the Buckeyes' highest-ranked defensive recruit in school history. He contemplated playing basketball at Ohio State as well but ultimately decided to focus solely on football.
While he may have been Ohio State's top recruit, the ranking was only a number, as his father liked to say. Tuimoloau would have to continue to prove it on the field.
Going Out a National Champion
After arriving in Columbus, there were many eyes on Tuimoloau. He was expected to have a tremendous impact on the Buckeyes right away. However, the competition in college football is a different beast.
Tuimoloau only started two games and tallied 17 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 4.5 tackles for loss as a freshman. While his performance did not meet expectations, Tuimoloau used it as fuel to establish himself as a force on the Buckeyes' defense.
His sophomore campaign saw Tuimoloau become a starter at Ohio State. But it was not until an October showdown with Penn State that Tuimoloau truly arrived.
The Nittany Lions had no answer for Tuimoloau. He single-handedly wrecked the game, finishing with six tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Tuimoloau's dominating performance in Ohio State's 44-31 win was something head coach Ryan Day had never seen before.
"I don't know if I've ever seen that before," Day said after the game. "JTT has put so much hard work into this. He's an unbelievable player but he's a better person. And you can see his talent. This is kind of his coming out party today."
Tuimoloau would end the season with 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble while earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors. He took it up a notch as a junior, earning Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten honors with 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks.
While Tuimoloau had established himself as one of Ohio State's top players entering his senior year, something still eluded him in his time with the Buckeyes: A National Championship. With the College Football Playoff ahead, Tuimoloau would make sure he would do everything he could to get that ring.
Tuimoloau played the best ball of his career in the College Football Playoff. Tuimoloau racked up 23 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and 20 pressures in four games, leading Ohio State to a win over Notre Dame in the National Championship game and the school's first national title since 2014.
For his senior season, Tuimoloau finished with 61 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles (all career highs), and another First-Team All-Big Ten nod.
The National Championship capped off an impressive Buckeyes career for Tuimoloau. His 23.5 sacks and 43.5 tackles for loss rank sixth and eighth, respectively, in school history. He also graduated with a degree in communications.
With a fantastic career at Ohio State now in the rearview mirror, Tuimoloau turned his attention to the NFL. His impressive ability to get after the quarterback and defend the run earned praise from scouts as one of the most well-rounded pass rushers in the class. There was a chance Tuimoloau could hear his name as early as Day 1.
But the first round came and went, and Tuimoloau was still on the board. While disappointed, he knew his time would come, and the team that picked him would be getting a player ready to give his all.
As Day 2 commenced, Tuimoloau and his family gathered together in Washington, anxiously waiting to hear his name called. It was at pick 45 when Tuimoloau received the call he had been waiting for his whole life. He was going to the Indianapolis Colts.
"It's a long ride, but I'm just blessed I was able to go through this." Tuimoloau said after he was drafted. "I always said I'd be doing my younger self a discredit if I wasn't grateful for this moment. For surely a long ride, but God put me in the right place at the right time for the right reason. ... I'm just blessed to be a Colt."
How Tuimoloau Helps the Colts
The Colts came into the 2025 NFL Draft with only one edge rusher under contract for 2026. Tuimoloau not only gives them another pass rusher but also a potential difference-maker on the defensive line for years to come.
Tuimoloau is the type of pass rusher the Colts have coveted under general manager Chris Ballard. He is an explosive, powerful athlete (9.33 RAS) who impacts all facets of the game. Tuimoloau is a well-rounded edge defender with proven production as a pass rusher and run defender.
The former Buckeye is a power-based rusher with strong pop in his hands, stunning blockers when he engages off the snap. He has enough flexibility to change levels and get around the edge, using a great inside spin move to set up his long-arm and bull rush plan. Tuimoloau mixes up his rushes with euro-steps and stutters to get blockers out of sync, allowing him to take advantage.
As a run defender, Tuimoloau stands out for his wide, sturdy base and ability to extend blockers away from his chest. He can also reset the line of scrimmage when runs come in his direction, often slipping into the backfield to make a play.
Tumioloau will be a disruptor in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme. His dense build and long arms fit the body type of the edge rushers Anarumo has used in the past.
Tuimoloau's role in Anarumo's defense will resemble former Cincinnati Bengals' pass rusher Sam Hubbard. He must set the edge as a strong run defender while offering upside and the ability to collapse the pocket as a pass rusher.
Expect Tuimoloau to be a regular contributor on the defensive line as a rookie while playing behind Kwity Paye at strong side defensive end. But with Paye in a contract year, Tuimoloau could be a starter for the Colts as early as next season.
Tuimoloau has always been considered a top prospect due to his immense talent. But behind that immense talent is an incredible work ethic and desire to win that have helped get him to this point. As he begins his NFL career, those traits will be crucial in Tuimoloau's quest to accomplish all his goals and help bring a Super Bowl back to Indianapolis.