Colts Receive Positive News On Anthony Richardson's Injury
The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a competition between third-year veteran Anthony Richardson and incoming free agent signing Daniel Jones for the rights to be the starting quarterback in 2025.
The competition hit a major hurdle recently when Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Richardson came out of the team's OTA practice on May 29 with pain and soreness in his surgically-repaired right throwing shoulder, which Richardson initially injured as a rookie in 2023.
With this setback, the team has elected to sit Richardson for the remainder of OTAs, as well as the team's upcoming mandatory minicamp from June 10-12, with Steichen saying the team hopes to have him back for training camp. However, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero brings good news to the situation.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
"I was separately told yesterday (Thurs., June 5) that he'll 1,000% be ready for training camp, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the Colts will cut him loose, right?" Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. "You're gonna wanna ramp him up after he misses the end of OTAs and minicamp. You're not just gonna go out and have him throw 600 balls on the first day of practice."
According to Steichen and ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Richardson's re-aggravation of the injury is due to overworking the arm/shoulder throughout the offseason, which only requires rest and no procedure.
The Colts will report to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. for training camp on Tuesday, July 22.