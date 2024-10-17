Colts Playmaker Added to Injury Report vs. Dolphins
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) and Miami Dolphins (2-3) continue their work toward their AFC showdown on Sunday as both teams look to stack a second consecutive win.
The Colts are expected to welcome back quarterback Anthony Richardson on Sunday as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks with his oblique injury. Overall, the injury report brought progress for most players with the exception of leading receiver Alec Pierce popping up with a shoulder injury.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains on Injured Reserve with a concussion. This is the last week of the four-game stretch that he must stay inactive. Among players on the active roster, Miami is in pretty good shape, health-wise.
Here is the complete injury report for both teams.
COLTS
- Did Not Participate — WR Josh Downs (toe), C Ryan Kelly (calf), CB Chris Lammons (ankle), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), RB Trey Sermon (knee), OT Braden Smith (knee), LB E.J. Speed (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- Full Participant — QB Anthony Richardson (oblique)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — CB Chris Lammons (ankle), WR Alec Pierce (shoulder)
- Limited Participant — WR Josh Downs (toe), C Ryan Kelly (calf), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), RB Trey Sermon (knee), LB E.J. Speed (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- Full Participant — WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), QB Anthony Richardson (oblique), OT Braden Smith (knee),
This was overall a good injury report for the Colts, as eight of 11 players either improved their workload or remained a full participant.
Taylor, who has not practiced since leaving the Colts' Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, remains sidelined. His status for Sunday does not look promising.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
DOLPHINS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — OT Terron Armstead (rest), DT Calais Campbell (rest)
- Limited Participant — S Jevon Holland (hand), LB Mohamed Kamara (ankle), LB David Long (knee), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (biceps), S Jordan Poyer (shin)
- Full Participant — RB Devon Achane (concussion), CB Cam Smith (hamstring), QB Skyler Thompson (ribs)
THURSDAY
- Limited Participant — S Jevon Holland (hand), LB Mohamed Kamara (ankle), OT Kendall Lamm (elbow), LB David Long (knee), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (biceps), S Jordan Poyer (shin)
- Full Participant — RB Devon Achane (concussion), CB Cam Smith (hamstring), QB Skyler Thompson (ribs)
The Dolphins remain in good shape on the injury report. Everyone held firm in their status from Wednesday except backup offensive tackle Lamm, who was a new addition on Thursday.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.