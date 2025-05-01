Colts Possess a Top Draft Talent
The Indianapolis Colts completed their 2025 NFL draft by securing eight picks and addressing several roster needs. Given the awful showing from their tight ends in 2024 as a unit, this was the biggest position to fill through the draft.
Indianapolis secured the best tight end prospect in the draft in Penn State's Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick. This was a much-needed addition, as the 2024 John Mackey award winner had a torrid final year with the Nittany Lions.
He secured a fantastic 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and 12 all-purpose touchdowns (eight receiving, four rushing) while displaying his utter utility-type abilities as a complete offensive weapon.
Warren slotted into ESPN's top 100 draft picks list from Matt Miller at number 18, and with good reason; he can change the operation of Shane Steichen's offense while helping the starting quarterback over the middle and in the short passing attack.
"The Colts had the worst tight end production in the NFL last season, so Warren fills a major hole. He's a proven playmaker and a mismatch for defenders," wrote Miller. "He scored touchdowns as a tight end, receiver, running back and quarterback last season. Having a player like Warren is a great way for the Colts to see what they have in quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones."
Warren will immediately start at tight end, giving the Colts a true player at the position. Last year, they had to deploy different sets for varying situations on the field. If it was Mo Alie-Cox or Drew Ogletree, it was likely a running play. On the flipside, if it were Kylen Granson or Will Mallory, it's likely a pass.
Tipping your hand to the defense is never ideal, so adding Warren removes this possibility when he's on the field. It also gives wide receiver Josh Downs opportunities to play more since Warren won't often occupy the slot position. While there's always a possibility to put him as a move tight end, Warren is likely to play more in-line, which gives a defense plenty to think about.
Warren was the best possible pick for the Colts in the first round, and while it's too soon to crown him one of the best offensive players on the roster, the talent and pedigree clearly gives him an elite shot at a thriving NFL career in Indianapolis.
However, if the quarterback situation doesn't improve and Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones) don't step up and play better, Warren's impact can be stifled by mediocre operation under center. Warren is an excellent asset, but the quarterback is still the most impactful to that possibility.
The pressure is now back on general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Steichen, and young quarterback Richardson to perform and win games. But winning likely isn't enough, the Colts must make the playoffs and push for (or win) the AFC South to keep that aforementioned trio intact.
With the draft in the rearview mirror, attention now turns to how this squad will execute the long offseason until September when the regular season gets underway.
