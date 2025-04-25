Colts' Drafting of Tyler Warren Given Immense Respect
After a lackluster season from the Indianapolis Colts' tight end room in 2024, the squad has a possible solution in the gifted rookie tight end from Penn State, Tyler Warren.
The grade of Warren's pick looks like an A on paper, especially considering his incredible 104 catches and eight touchdowns in 2024, when he also won the illustrious Mackey award, given to the best tight end in college football.
Other grades have surfaced from several outlets, passing on their evaluation of the huge pick for Indy's offense. Below are some prominent ones with the grades in tow.
-Pro Football Focus | Very Good
The consensus above is mostly A's, but there will be the occasional opinion that grades this no-brainer pick with less than stellar marks. If the lowest grade a pick receives is a B, then Indianapolis is doing something right with the Warren selection.
The biggest reason that Warren's presence is so potentially impactful is the dynamic he brings to Shane Steichen's offense. He's multi-faceted and can receive, get open, power defenders for tough catches, block in the running game, and even be used out of the backfield (26 carries for 218 rushing yards and four scores in 2024).
The Colts might not be 100 percent sure if Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones will start in 2024, but regardless of who is the top field general, Warren will help that quarterback with plenty of throws and middle-of-the-field operation.
Warren comes into the depth chart and immediately supplants anyone in the tight end room as the starter and most talented player. While everyone knows what Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory bring, the jury is still out on the incredibly athletic, yet often-injured Jelani Woods.
There are home run selections in the NFL draft, and this Warren pick fits that designation for the Colts. While there are still other areas to address, like linebacker, edge, offensive line, and depth in multiple spots, it's encouraging to know that a starter at tight end isn't a concern going forward.
The Colts still have plenty to address on the roster and can do so tonight for rounds two and three, as well as Saturday for four through seven. Given Ballard's tendencies in past drafts to trade back for more picks, don't be shocked if that happens on day two.
