Colts Find Potential Sleeper in Draft
The Indianapolis Colts walked away from the 2025 NFL draft with eight new prospects to add to their roster in areas of need. With tight end Tyler Warren and defensive edge J.T. Tuimoloau highlighting the class, others might get buried under the limelight that duo takes.
One pick might fly under the radar with a potential positive impact, number 80 overall (third round), Minnesota Golden Gopher cornerback Justin Walley.
Walley might have been taken to add to a room that looks full, but when the names are dropped, Indy is just one injury away from a possible pitfall at cornerback. Below are the names in the corner room.
-Charvarius Ward
-Jaylon Jones
-Kenny Moore II (slot)
-Jaylon Jones
-JuJu Brents
-Corey Ballentine
-David Long Jr.
-Johnathan Edwards
There might be eight players, but names like Corey Ballentine, David Long Jr., and Johnathan Edwards are more depth pieces than bonafide starters for Lou Anarumo's defense. Also, former second-rounder JuJu Brents has played a measly 11 games out of a possible 34 throughout his short two-year tenure in the NFL.
This is where an underrated selection like Wally comes in.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Walley played great football at Minnesota, shining in crucial moments. Below are his numbers through four years in college and 49 total games.
-155 total tackles (113 solo)
-27 passes defended (10 in 2024-career high)
-4 tackles for loss
-7 interceptions
-1 defensive touchdown
Walley is a solid cornerback, and the Colts took him with a high likelihood that Anarumo pounded the table for him. The good news is that Walley can probably play in the slot behind Kenny Moore II while also giving Anarumo a corner that can be pushed to the outside.
Per Pro Football Focus, Walley played 442 snaps on the outside but also got 35 snaps in the slot. While it's not an astronomical amount, it still might result in Walley supporting Moore in the slot where Indianapolis previously didn't have a name to do that.
General manager Chris Ballard shared his elation for the Walley pick in a press conference, calling Walley 'freaking good, really good.'
Walley has the potential to play plenty of snaps in his rookie year while being a possible starter down the road. The Colts can't fall apart at the cornerback position in Anarumo's scheme, as a solid defensive backfield (including safeties) is the cornerstone to the performance of Indy's new defensive coordinator's game plan.
Walley might not have been the preferred selection by fans, but he is a great addition to the defense. As the offseason draws on and the regular season begins, it will be something to watch if Walley pans out and Ballard's compliments hold up.
Recommended Articles