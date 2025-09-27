Powerful Colts Offense Begs One Question
Ahead of Week 4, there are a handful of undefeated teams in the NFL. Those squads include the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and the Indianapolis Colts.
For the Colts, this is a shocking spot to be in, especially considering that nobody across the NFL sphere figured that a Daniel Jones-led team would be in this position as one of the top squads in the league.
While Lou Anarumo has given the defense new life and a complex scheme for offenses to face, it's Shane Steichen's side of the ball that has become one of the most formidable attacks in the NFL. The performance begs the question: What's behind the Colts' offensive efficiency?
ESPN answers this question in several ways. Arguably, the most interesting is how much Jones has spread the wealth with his quarterbacking while avoiding turnovers altogether.
"The Colts are one of four teams to not commit a turnover, and that is keeping drives alive. Additionally, QB Daniel Jones is spreading the ball around, preventing defenses from locking in on any one player (four receivers had four or more targets in the game)."
What ESPN says is true, as Jones hasn't really been favoring any single Colts pass-catcher. Instead, he is utilizing every weapon he can, which puts a lot of stress on opposing defensive coverage.
Jones is playing elite-level football, with no picks, no fumbles, and plenty of wealth distributed through his 63 passes completed. Jones has hit the following targets to round out his passes through three weeks.
Michael Pittman Jr. leads the way with 16 catches, followed by Tyler Warren (14), Josh Downs (10), Alec Pierce (9), Jonathan Taylor (8), Adonai Mitchell (4), and Mo Alie-Cox (2). This offense is designed to involve everyone in on the action, and it shows through the numbers.
Steichen has been able to create a comfortable situation for Jones to maximize his talents as a quarterback, but it also helps that the offensive line is playing well in front of the former sixth-overall pick.
Per Pro Football Focus, the Colts are second in pass-blocking grade with 71.6 and eighth in run-blocking grade with 66.5. This has allowed Jones to operate cleanly (two sacks taken) and Jonathan Taylor to run wild (leads the NFL with 338 rushing yards).
This Colts offense is showing no signs of stopping, but they'll face a daunting task when they clash with the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) and their top-tier pass-rush led by Byron Young and Jared Verse (tied for first in sacks -12).
We'll see if this offensive juggernaut that Steichen has crafted around Jones can continue to run rampant in Week 4.