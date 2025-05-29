Colts Praised for Key Roster Additions
The Indianapolis Colts shocked many during free agency when they went on a spree to get cornerback Charvarius Ward (three years; $54 million) and safety Camryn Bynum (four years; $60 million) for Lou Anarumo's defense in year one.
This isn't the standard for general manager Chris Ballard, who usually keeps the funds saved for a possible big-time acquisition. However, this finally came to fruition during the 2025 offseason. The reason is likely due to Ballard's chances to succeed running out if this year falls apart or results in no playoffs.
But Ballard is doing the right thing if he wants to keep his job, and The Athletic agrees that this was Indianapolis's best move of the offseason. Mike Sando has the lowdown.
"Before owner Jim Irsay passed, he authorized an unusual (for the Colts) free-agent spending spree, helping Indy address its secondary with safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward. The financial green light gave new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo a better chance against a schedule featuring games against offensive callers Mike McDaniel, Sean Payton, Sean McVay, Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan."
The Colts had a tumultuous pass defense in 2024, allowing the 26th most passing yards in the NFL (3,899). This couldn't continue, so adding Ward and Bynum made perfect sense for the Indy stop troops.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Starting with Ward, he had a lower-tier season based on his standards, but isn't far removed from a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl season (2023). Ward is the number one cornerback in Anarumo's defense and came to the Colts due to the veteran coordinator tasking him with following every team's number one receiver.
As for the safety, Bynum brings a continuously elevating play to join three-year pro Nick Cross. Anarumo's defense is predicated on how the defensive backfield plays, so putting a more efficient player in the ranks is just what the scheme needs.
Julian Blackmon played admirably last year despite dealing with a season-long injury, but he might not be the starting-caliber player he once was. It remains to be seen if he falls through to the Colts again as a possible depth safety behind Bynum and Cross.
The rest of the defense will also need to play well to improve from last year, but by acquiring these types of players, it helps them get closer to that goal.
The Colts' defense might not have the attention like the Anthony Richardson versus Daniel Jones battle, but it must be solid to help their offensive counterparts. This is a critical year that holds the immediate future of the franchise in the balance.
Colts OTAs are underway, and it'll be interesting to see what battles unfold and how Ward and Bynum adjust to a new squad.
Recommended Articles