Colts OTA Takeaways: Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones Begins
The official start to organized team activities got underway for the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, allowing the team to hit the indoor field at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for their first full-blown practice of the offseason, including positional drills and live 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills
The practice was open to the media, which provided a glimpse of rookies and veterans mixing together for the first time, as well as the first looks at the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, and Lou Anarumo's new defense.
Here are some of the biggest takeaways from Day 1 of Colts OTAs.
Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones Begins
The most critical question on the Colts right now is who will win the quarterback competition between Richardson and Jones.
The Colts did four segments total of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday, with Richardson taking the first-team reps in the first two segments and Jones taking them in the second half of practice. Head coach Shane Steichen explained that they may continue rotating in this method because each new day often carries a different theme for the offense to work on (short-yardage, goal line, first, second, and third downs, etc.), and they want both quarterbacks to be able to work on the same things.
We got an abridged version of the entire Anthony Richardson Experience, as he jubilantly connected on chunk plays to tight ends Tyler Warren and Will Mallory early on when his mechanics looked crisp, mixing in some runs as well, before coming back down to earth in the second half of practice. That included an interception by linebacker Liam Anderson in front of Mallory, and an off-platform throw across his body that fell well short of the receiver on the next play.
Jones looked crisp overall, delivering fastballs accurately into tight windows over the middle of the field. As would be expected, we saw more short and intermediate throws from Jones compared to more intermediate to downfield throws from Richardson.
Will Tight Ends Finally Rejoin the Offense?
The Colts had arguably the least productive group of tight ends in the NFL last year, ranking last in receptions (39) and reception rate (52.0%), and second-to-last in yards (467).
Enter Warren, whom the Colts used their first-round pick on, and who looked every bit of a stud on the first day of OTAs. Warren caught the ball early and often on Wednesday, both from Richardson and Jones, from short, intermediate, and downfield ranges. Warren caught the ball with ease and confidence, and without hesitation, which allowed for yards-after-catch opportunities.
Mallory was just as impressive, flying around the field at a different pace than those around him, and making at least one impressive catch along the boundary. Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods both made nice plays as well, showing that this tight end group could be much better than it was before, especially if Woods is able to stay healthy after missing the last two seasons with hamstring and foot injuries.
Not Much Mystery On the Line
As expected, the first-team offensive line was made up of Bernhard Raimann (LT), Quenton Nelson (LG), Tanor Bortolini (C), Matt Goncalves (RG), and Braden Smith (RT). Bortolini and Goncalves technically are in position battles versus Danny Pinter and Dalton Tucker, respectively.
The second-team line was Blake Freeland (LT), Josh Sills (LG), Pinter (C), Tucker (RG), and Jalen Travis (RT).
Missing Players Provide Opportunity for Others
Several players were not on the field Wednesday, including running back Jonathan Taylor (working out in Florida), wide receiver Josh Downs (soft tissue), tight end Drew Ogletree (soft tissue), starting linebackers Zaire Franklin (ankle) and Jaylon Carlies (shoulder), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (ramping up).
Players who got more action as a result of these absences were running back DJ Giddens, wide receivers AD Mitchell and Anthony Gould, Mallory, linebackers Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, and Joe Bachie, and cornerback JuJu Brents.
On the flip side, guys who'd been out for chunks (or all) of 2024 but were present on Wednesday were Smith, Woods, Brents, and safety Daniel Scott, Smith dealt with a knee problem that caused intermittent issues over the last couple years, as well as a severe case of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, which cost him the final month-plus of last year. Woods, Brents, and Scott have missed all or most of the last two years dealing with injuries.
Joint Practices Again This Summer
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that they'll have joint practice with the Colts ahead of the teams' August 7 preseason kickoff. Steichen also confirmed joint practice with the Green Bay Packers ahead of the second preseason game on August 16.
Last year, the Colts visited the Cincinnati Bengals for the preseason finale, which included a joint practice leading up to that game. They'll be on the road in Cincinnati for the preseason finale again this year, so could they make it all three games preceded by joint practices this summer?
This Season is for Jim Irsay
Wednesday was all about late Colts owner Jim Irsay, who passed away last week, from the practice field and all throughout the building. Rather than the usual hip-hop music that plays over the speakers during practice, Irsay's beloved rock n' roll played throughout the hour-and-a-half. Players, coaches, and team personnel also donned shirts featuring Irsay lifting weights in his younger days. "JI" pins, modeled after the commemorative patches the team will wear this season, were also passed out.
And, of course, reflections of Irsay were shared after practice by Steichen, wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., cornerback Kenny Moore II, and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis.
Common themes conveyed by the group throughout the afternoon were how generous Irsay was with his time and money, how much he cared about his players, employees, and people overall, and how the team will do everything they can to make him proud throughout the season.
Another big takeaway was the clear belief that the organization has in Carlie Irsay-Gordon and sisters Kalen Jackson and Casey Foyt in taking over the team from Jim, and how Carlie in particular has prepared for this for over 20 years. Everyone who spoke on Wednesday gave firsthand accounts of how Carlie not only reminds them of Jim with her passion, but also her knowledge of the game of football and tireless efforts to continue learning even more.