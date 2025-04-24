Colts Predicted to Make Serious Jump in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are now only hours away from being on the clock in the 2025 NFL draft. Most experts predict the Colts taking a tight end in the first round, especially after a lackluster 2024 season from Indy's tight end room.
Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland have received the most attention at the position before the draft and are considered the consensus top two tight ends. The issue is, if the Colts want either of them, they may have to move up.
Recent reports suggest that both Warren and Loveland could be snatched off the board within the first 10 picks, which would leave the Colts in the dust. A final analytics-based mock draft from The Athletic has the Colts moving up into the top 10 for Warren, a scenario that may have to happen if Ballard is dedicated to fixing up the position.
Austin Mock predicts the Colts trading up to the ninth-overall pick in a deal with New Orleans Saints that sends the 14th-overall pick and a third-rounder to New Orleans.
"The Saints are in rebuild mode, so they need draft capital," Mock wrote. "Meanwhile, the Colts are entering a pivotal year for the franchise, and they need playmakers. So let’s make a trade! Warren fills a huge void in the Colts’ tight end room and is a consensus top-five prospect. Trading up for a tight end makes me a little queasy, but I think Warren has a high floor and will help whoever is under center in Indy the next few years."
The Colts have serious question marks at quarterback after a disappointing second year from Anthony Richardson. They brought in Daniel Jones to fuel competition for the starting job, but it's hard to know if that'll work out.
The best thing Indianapolis can do is bring in an elite playmaker. Warren would fill that role at tight end, a spot where the Colts have lacked production over the past seven years.
In his final season at Penn State, Warren surpassed 1,200 receiving yards on 104 receptions with eight touchdowns. The Nittany Lions used Warren outside of the passing game, too, occasionally lining him up as a fullback. On the ground, Warren racked up 218 yards for four more touchdowns.
If the Colts are serious about adding to tight end, trading up for Warren might be the safest bet they'll get. He's flashed great high-point catching skills while being a capable blocker in the run game. Indianapolis needs a Warren-type all-around guy at tight end.
Just hours before the draft, the Colts still possess their 14th overall pick. Moving up would require a lot of draft capital, something Ballard usually prefers not to give up.
We'll see how Ballard takes care of business when the draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin.