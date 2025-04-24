Colts Must Have Draft Contingency Plan
The Indianapolis Colts have arrived at draft day with much on the line for general manager Chris Ballard. There can't be any misses in round one with the 14th overall pick, as whoever they pick will be one of the cornerstones for their future.
Many believe the tight end has to be addressed, but there's always a scenario possible where both top players like Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland aren't available. In this case, Indianapolis has to have a plan B.
ESPN has a solution in case the tight ends aren't there at 14, which comes in the form of Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
Here's what the contributors had to say about Campbell and his talent, warranting teams to select him.
"Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. He is extremely well regarded by teams and could go higher than expected if some team (Cowboys? 49ers? Colts?) loses out on its Plan A on Thursday night."
Campbell has been linked to the Colts at times, and with good reason, despite a torn labrum. Campbell's 2024 was great, as he compiled 117 tackles, 12 stops for loss, 5.0 sacks, a pick, and two forced fumbles.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts might need a tight end, but they also need another linebacker after losing E.J. Speed to the Houston Texans. This now leaves Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies as the prominent names in the linebacker room. Given that Lou Anarumo is in his first year as the Colts' defensive coordinator, it only makes sense to add to the stop troops' side of the football.
Campbell also posted some solid Pro Football Focus metrics, highlighted below:
-Overall | 81.6
-Coverage | 80.1
-Run Defense | 81.0
-Tackle Grade | 88.2
As displayed, Campbell is an efficient defender who can do it all for a defense, and the Colts are no different. After a rough 2024 campaign, Indianapolis might want to add more firepower to Anarumo's new scheme.
Campbell is a highly sought-after candidate for many teams, and Indianapolis likely has interest in him to some capacity, but the tight end position has to be the main focus. Given how bad last year's pitfall from the tight end position was in 2024, Indy has to get a talent at that spot to help whichever quarterback starts between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
The first round of the NFL draft starts at 8 pm EST in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Colts will be on the clock at 14th overall, unless they trade up, with all eyes on what Ballard will do for a team desperate for success in the 2025 season.
Recommended Articles