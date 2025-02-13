Colts Predicted to Take Swing on Signing Aaron Rodgers
Heading into the 2024 NFL offseason, one of the major storylines to surround it is the case of Aaron Rodgers, and how his potential future in the league could look as he likely parts ways with the New York Jets.
As the Jets look to embark on a fresh era with new head coach Aaron Glenn and hope to turn a new leaf from their brutal 5-12 regular season record, it leaves Rodgers as the odd man out of New York, and eyes focused on where the 41-year-old quarterback could land for his next destination in the NFL.
And oddly enough, among those suitors to pop up in recent talks around the league are the Indianapolis Colts.
In FOX Sports' latest set of predictions from NFL reporter Eric Williams, the Colts were projected as the next spot for Rodgers to land –– even being dubbed to make "the most sense" for the veteran quarterback.
"With FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reporting that Rodgers and the Jets are parting ways, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are early betting favorites as potential landing spots. But Indianapolis makes the most sense for the 41-year-old signal-caller," Williams wrote. "First, the Anthony Richardson experiment has not worked for the Colts, with the Florida product having trouble staying on the field due to injuries and playing inconsistently when he has been available. Head coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard are under intense pressure from owner Jim Irsay to win now, which means they must take a big swing to change the trajectory of the franchise."
With the Colts' extensive history of taking fliers on experienced, older signal callers in hopes of patching their quarterback troubles, the option to bring in Rodgers is one that can't be counted out. However, it's likely a route that would leave fans scratching their heads on the decision.
It was a poor year for the Colts offensively based on initial expectations. Anthony Richardson didn't make his expected year two jump, turnovers and ball security were a frequent issue, and the accuracy and consistency through the air simply wasn't there.
As a result, the quarterback questions and concerns have emerged for Indianapolis and their future, but that doesn't mean pivoting to Rodgers is the answer.
Rodgers had his respective struggles on and off the field for New York and has a limited timeline and skillset at this point in his career. If the Colts want to get their quarterback situation right, that will likely come from fine-tuning the development of Richardson to the ceiling he was advertised to have or turning to another young option down the line.
The Colts have tried, and failed, at the veteran quarterback option multiple times. Indianapolis bringing in a 41-year-old Rodgers seems like it has the same tone, and has a limited ceiling if it comes to form.
Looking back on the Colts' recent track history at the position, bringing in the former MVP is a possibility that can't be completely ruled out, but the chances of things turning out to be a major success seem slim.
