Colts Pro Football Focus Grades: Top 5 Performers vs. Bears
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2) captured their first win of the season over the Chicago Bears (1-2) by a score of 21-16.
It was a sloppy game by both offenses, as Anthony Richardson and Caleb Williams combined for five turnovers. However, Jaylon Jones had a career day with two interceptions, and the Colts' defense stopped the run, giving the Bears' offense no where to go. Jonathan Taylor handled the rest on offense with a big game of his own, and the Colts got the victory.
Pro Football Focus felt the Colts' defense led the way to victory on Sunday afternoon. Let's look at the five players who graded out the highest for the Colts on Sunday and analyze their performances.
Note: The player must have played at least 25% of the snaps to be eligible.
1.) DE Laiatu Latu - 85.1 Overall Grade
Sunday was the coming out party for Colts' first-round pick Laiatu Latu. Latu was a menace on the edge, and the Bears had difficulty containing him. The rookie finished the day with a tackle for loss and the first sack of his career, a strip sack that led to the go-ahead touchdown.
Latu was the highest-graded player for the Colts against the Bears, with an 85.1 overall grade. His pass-rushing grade of 78.1 ranked third on the team, as Latu registered five pressures and four hurries on 29 pass-rush snaps. Latu also posted a 69.2 tackle grade, with no missed tackles and a stop.
Only three games into his career, and Latu is already showing why the Colts selected him with the No.15 pick. He is generating pressure at a very high rate, and the rookie will only improve as the season progresses.
2.) OT Braden Smith - 84.0 Overall Grade
The Colts' offensive line has been one of the best units in football to begin the year. Having a healthy Braden Smith at right tackle is a big reason for the sustained success.
Smith was the best Colts' offensive lineman of the week and the second-highest-graded player against the Bears, with an 84.0 overall grade. Smith's 85.9 run-blocking grade led the team as he helped Taylor run for 110 yards and two touchdowns. As a pass-blocker, Smith allowed one sack and one pressure on the way to a 71.8 pass-blocking grade.
The Colts' offensive line is much better when Smith is out there and healthy. After dealing with a knee injury last year, Smith looks like one of the best right tackles in football yet again.
3.) G Quenton Nelson - 82.5 Overall Grade
Quenton Nelson was another Colts' offensive lineman who showed out against the Bears. Whether in the run game or pass game, Nelson was looking to punish defenders.
Nelson registered the third-highest mark for the Colts, with an 82.5 overall grade. Nelson's 86.0 pass-blocking grade was the best on the team, as the former All-Pro did not allow a pressure or hurry all game. His 76.4 run-blocking grade ranked second on the Colts as Big Q opened holes for the running backs.
Nelson looks to be playing his best football in years and is currently the No.5 ranked guard in the NFL. If he keeps this up, another first-team All-Pro selection could be in his future.
4.) CB Kenny Moore II - 80.6 Overall Grade
Heading back to the defensive side of the ball, Kenny Moore II had his best game of the season on Sunday. It did not matter if it was against the run or the pass, Moore had a nose for the football. He finished the day with eight tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pass deflection.
Moore was the fourth-highest-graded Colt in the win, with an overall grade of 80.6. He had a team-high 73.8 coverage grade after allowing just 19 yards through the air. Moore's run defense grade of 83.2 ranked second on the team, as Moore registered four stops on the afternoon.
With a Colts secondary that is young and still developing, Moore regularly provides a steady hand for the backend of the defense. Moore is currently the No.10 ranked cornerback in the NFL, continuing to prove why he is one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL.
5.) DT Grover Stewart - 77.2 Overall Grade
Rounding on the top five is the key cog in the middle of the Colts defensive line. Grover Stewart stepped up in a much-needed way due to the absence of DeForest Buckner. Stewart made four tackles on Sunday while helping limit the Bears to 63 yards rushing.
Stewart registered another solid performance with a 77.2 overall grade. His 82.5 run defense grade was the third-best on the team, as Stewart tallied two stops in the interior. Stewart posted a 71.8 tackle grade as well, also the third-highest on the day for the Colts.
While the run defense has been a struggle for the Colts, Stewart is doing his part. Big Grove is currently the No.10 rated defensive tackle in the NFL and has established himself as one of the best run stuffers at his position.
