Colts Pro Football Focus Grades: Top 5 Performers vs. Packers
The Indianapolis Colts put together a disastrous performance against the Green Bay Packers, losing 16-10 and falling to 0-2 on the season.
Anything that could go bad for the Colts did so on Sunday. The defense continued to get gashed by the run while Anthony Richardson had his worst day as a pro. Now, the Colts face an early season gut check as things must turn around before the season begins to spiral.
Despite only putting up 10 points, the Colts' offense dominated the top Pro Football Focus grades for the team from Sunday afternoon. Let's look at the five players who graded out the highest for the Colts on Sunday and analyze their performances.
Note: The player must have played at least 25% of the snaps to be eligible.
1.) TE Mo Aie-Cox - 88.0 Overall Grade
While Mo Alie-Cox slightly passes the threshold for 25% of snaps played, PFF believes Alie-Cox was easily the best Colt on the field in the loss. Alie-Cox only had one catch for 22 yards, but the veteran tight end earned the highest overall grade on the day at 88.0.
Alie-Cox excelled as a run blocker on Sunday, posting a team-best 85.7 run-blocking grade as he helped open up holes for Jonathan Taylor. His receiving grade of 70.7 was the second-best on the Colts, displaying he made the most of this lone opportunity.
Many fans talked about Alie-Cox being a potential cut candidate before the season. However, the veteran has had a solid start to the 2024 season and currently ranks as the second-highest-graded tight end in the NFL. Alie-Cox was one of the few bright spots for the Colts on Sunday.
2.) G Will Fries - 75.7 Overall Grade
Will Fries continues to impress in the early part of the 2024 season. The right guard put together another solid outing against the Packers and looks to have taken another jump in Year 4. Fries comes in as the second-highest-graded Colts player, with a 75.7 overall grade.
Fries was solid in pass protection, tying for the highest-graded pass-blocker at 84.1. Fries only allowed one hurry and one pressure in 36 pass-blocking snaps. His 68.4 run-blocking grade was not his best performance, but ranked third on the Colts for the day.
After being the highest-graded guard in the NFL after Week 1, Fries finds himself as the second-highest-graded guard after Week 2. It has been a stellar start for the fourth-year pro out of Penn State, in a contract year, no less.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
3.) DT Grover Stewart - 73.6 Overall Grade
For the second week in a row, only one defender finds himself in the top five highest-graded Colts. This week, it is Grover Stewart. Big Grove did his best to stop the Packers' rushing avalanche, with five tackles and two tackles for loss on the afternoon.
Stewart was the third-highest-graded player on the Colts, with an overall grade of 73.6. His 73.0 run defense grade was good enough for second on the team as Stewart was attributed with two stops. However, Stewart's 53.8 pass-rushing grade did left much to be desired, as the Colts failed to get after Malik Willis for much of the game.
It is no secret how bad the Colts' run defense has been through the first two weeks. But without Stewart in the middle doing what he does, it would be far worse than we have already experienced.
4.) WR Alec Pierce - 72.8 Overall Grade
Alec Pierce finds his way back onto the top five highest-graded Colts again after another week as Richardson's top target. Pierce was the lone Colts' wide receiver who produced on Sunday, hauling in five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Pierce's 72.8 overall grade was good enough for the fourth-highest grade for the Colts. His 72.1 receiving grade was the highest mark for any Colts' pass catcher from the contest. Pierce also did not register a drop like some of his fellow wideouts, leading the team with a 68.8 fumble grade.
Pierce continues to be graded amongst the top 10 wide receivers, as the third-year pro sits eighth. Pierce's early success has been a pleasant surprise to begin the season for the Colts and has given them another weapon on the outside.
5.) C Ryan Kelly - 72.7 Overall Grade
Rounding out the top five this week is another offensive lineman. Ryan Kelly was the other interior lineman that helped Fries in the middle. Kelly's efforts afforded him a 72.7 overall grade.
Kelly was a major asset in the run game on Sunday, leading to a 71.7 run-blocking grade as the Colts averaged 7.8 yards per carry on the day. Kelly's 74.0 pass-blocking grade ranked sixth on the Colts after he allowed two pressures and two hurries of Richardson.
The four-time Pro Bowler continues to play at a high level, ranking as the fourth-highest-graded center in the NFL. While Kelly is in a contract year, there is little doubt he will be anywhere but Indy for the foreseeable future if he continues this level of play.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.