Colts QBs Among Favorites for NFL Comeback Award
To this point, the Anthony Richardson versus Daniel Jones QB battle for the Indianapolis Colts' offseason is aged and worn out, but it's due to the weight hanging over this position. It can't be overstated how underwhelming Richardson has been for the Colts, and Daniels in his NFL tenure.
Both of these signal callers need to start and secure success if they want to be taken seriously going forward. Regardless, one of these two will see the sideline with their future in question as a starter under center.
Despite this reality, Fox Sports, per Draft Kings, has Richardson and Jones as legitimate Comeback Player of the Year candidates. Either QB can win this job and potentially look incredible in 2025, but the track records warrant caution.
For Jones, he tops Richardson at +2000 odds. Richardson isn't far behind with +2500. These incredibly close odds beautifully illustrate how much this competition might change on a dime.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Both quarterbacks have incredible pressure on their shoulders, but in different ways while sharing the same potential outcome.
Richardson has looked rough in his two NFL seasons. The fourth-overall pick was better during his rookie year than his sophomore year, in which the uber-athlete appeared to be confused by defenses, turnover-prone, and incredibly volatile with accuracy.
It's not to bury the high-ceiling product, but factual. The NFL is disguntingly unforgiving with young QBs, having little to no patience for development. This is cumbersome for Richardson, as he's the definition of a project QB who needs immense development and can't stay on the field. If he stays healthy, he has a chance, but it's shrinking.
For Jones, he's produced six years of low-level football despite the New York Giants organization having a hapless thought process when it came to giving him talent to work with. Even if this was the case, Jones wasn't good outside of the 2022 campaign that saw him throw 15 touchdowns and rush for seven.
While that was a good year, he didn't have to do much as a passer, giving him less chances to turn the ball over. Like Richardson, Jones has thrown plenty of picks, especially in the last two seasons (13 interceptions to 10 touchdown passes). However, this is the most talent he's had at his disposal. It might be hard to hear, but he has a better shot to start right now than Richardson, albeit not much.
The immediate future of Indy's franchise might be tied to how this quarterback spot plays out, and that's not a good thing. Richardson is one brutal year away from being called a bust, while Jones is a solo campaign from being a career backup.
Expect the best from these two, as their careers depend on it.
Recommended Articles