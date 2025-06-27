Colts Quarterbacks Get Harsh Criticism
The Indianapolis Colts can't seem to get the quarterback position right after several attempts over the years to find the post-Andrew Luck star. The Colts had no choice but to sign veteran Daniel Jones to rival Anthony Richardson as the starting field general. Whoever gets the edge and starts will potentially leave the other in the dust with fogginess to build around their NFL career.
As for the divisional battle, the Colts haven't been able to harness that since 2014 and haven't won the AFC South in Shane Steichen's two seasons leading the squad. A huge part of this is due to so much confusion at the league's most important position: the quarterback.
Will Indianapolis shake the cobwebs and push for its first AFC South title in over a decade? If it's based on pure talent, NFL.com's Nick Shook believes the division is dead last out of the eight possible for skill at QB.
Indy is included here, and Shook gets honest about the story in the Circle City.
'We might never see it from Richardson (whom I expected to take a big step forward in 2024 and instead took a couple backward), especially if Jones wins the Colts' QB1 job in training camp.'
Many believed Richardson would build off a promising, but short, rookie year. However, this didn't happen in the slightest. After playing only four games in 2024 and compiling 50/84 completions for 577 air yards and three passing touchdowns, there was confidence in the youngster to be the answer.
Richardson also tallied 136 rushing yards and four more scores with his feet that year. But 2024 was simply a horrible campaign for the former Florida Gators leader.
Richardson fell a whopping 11.8 in completion percentage and turned the football over often, with 12 interceptions and nine fumbles. Richardson was also injured again, playing 11/17 games, throwing then backup quarterback Joe Flacco into the fray for six starts.
As for Jones, he is the leader to start at QB and has sizeable steps ahead of Richardson, while the latter recovers from shoulder soreness to be ready for training camp on July 22nd. Jones is fighting for his NFL career after the New York Giants parted ways with him last year, and if he can't win this gig, he's potentially a backup for the rest of his pro career.
Expect this battle to bring the best out of both players, but it's paramount for Richardson to, first and foremost, stay healthy enough to compete. If that can happen, then there are more steps to get a leg up on the veteran.
He'll need to catch up in several ways, be more accurate, display that he can efficiently lead the offense, and stay ahead of Jones the rest of the way until the 2025 regular season begins. Richardson faces a huge uphill battle, and many believe Jones is still going to start.
This is a huge moment in the history of the Colts franchise. The Colts have their backs against the wall to earn a playoff spot and finally take the division, this time from the Houston Texans. If the quarterback mystery can't be solved, expect Indianapolis to fall short again and look different in 2026.
