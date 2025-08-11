Colts Veteran Weighs In on Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones
The main storyline of this year's Indianapolis Colts training camp and preseason has centered on what's to come with the quarterback competition ensuing between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, perhaps the most interesting signal-caller battle in the NFL leading up to next season, and one that's yet to have a verdict determined with less than a month to go until Week One.
However, when asking one veteran on the Colts' offense, guard Quenton Nelson, how the motions of camp have been with both Richardson and Jones at the helm, he's clearly seen some positive traits from both sides since being in the building.
Not only is Jones making his presence known in the Colts' facility according to Nelson, but in the case of Richardson, he's having the best camp so far in his career.
“I think [Daniel Jones has] just done a great job of introducing himself to everyone and getting to know everyone, and he is working his tail off every day to compete," Nelson said after Sunday's camp practice. "Those two are just making each other better every day. I think Anthony (Richardson Sr.) is having his best camp ever. I think Daniel (Jones) is doing really well, and it’s awesome to see them going at it and making each other better – also rooting for each other out there, rooting for the offense’s success. I think that’s really big time and great sportsmanship and stuff.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Not only has it been a strong camp in terms of the quarterback competition, but for Nelson, the offensive line performance has also been a highlight of mention–– crediting coach Tony Sparano Jr. being a leading voice in the room.
“It’s been great. I love our group. All 14 or 15 of us guys are just coming to work and want to get better," Nelson said. "Tony (Sparano Jr.) does a great job of coaching every single one of them up and making sure they’re prepared and ready to go for each practice, each day, and obviously the preseason games too. Just a great room, great guys and seeing a lot of improvement – saw it in OTAs, and now seeing it in camp. It’s never going to be perfect out there. But I think guys are doing a much better job of seeing their mistakes, learning from them and not repeating them.”
For someone like Nelson, who's been around the building for the past eight offseasons, finding his way to a Pro Bowl selection in each, along with five All-Pro selections, hearing his confidence in both the quarterbacks in the room and the offensive line is a big positive for this offense's outlook in 2025.
Of course, training camp and the action come regular season are two completely different animals, but it at least seems that, on the surface, things are trending in the right direction for this unit once Week One rolls around– even if that means a starting quarterback has yet to be named once that long-awaited time comes.