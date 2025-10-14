Colts' Quenton Nelson Displays Dominance in Win Over Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts have had a lot of change since the 2018 season. The team has gone through multiple head coaches, including a disastrous interim head coach back in 2022, a new starting quarterback every single season, and multiple roster turnovers.
One of the few constants with this team since 2018 has been the elite play of Quenton Nelson.
As a guard on the offensive line, Nelson may not get the notoriety of other superstar players around the league. Nelson isn't out here winning people fantasy football championships, so it's easy for a player like him to slip through the cracks.
Colts fans, however, fully understand the impact that he brings on Sundays. The five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler is a lock for the Hall of Fame and has been the face of this Colts team for nearly a decade.
With the Colts off to a blistering 5-1 start in 2025, the future Hall of Fame guard is finally returning to the spotlight around the league. His play this season has been as good as ever, and he's one of the many reasons why the Colts boast the best scoring offense in football.
He was absolutely dominant in a big way this past Sunday, as the Colts leaned on the superstar to get a win over a physical Arizona Cardinals team.
Making His Presence Felt
Nelson is one of the more intimidating offensive linemen in the league. His reputation as a nasty finisher that constantly scans for work is earned, and he makes opposing defensive linemen feel his presence on every single snap.
He caught two Cardinals defensive linemen with heavy hits in pass protection this past Sunday. The first one came on an inside spin move from an edge rusher, and the second came on a block off of a max protection look. Nelson delivered several body blows to the Cardinals' front seven that wore them down late in the game.
Running Behind the Superstar
The Colts' run game has been lethal this season, and a new wrinkle that the team has added in recent weeks is what I would simply call "running behind Quenton Nelson in space." The premise is quite easy to understand, as run plays tend to be more successful when Nelson is used as an escort to the second and third levels of a defense for Jonathan Taylor.
The Colts had two notable plays on Sunday where this play design worked well. The first came on a key third-down shovel pass to Tyler Warren, with the second being on a 30-yard rush by Taylor in the second quarter. Both of these plays were crucial in the Colts' victory, and Nelson was the man out in front on both of them.
Isolation in Pass Protection
Nelson isn't just a nasty finisher that can lead the way in the run game; he's also an outstanding pass blocker in isolation.
His tool bag is as deep as all great linemen, as he can win with a clean mix of pass sets and techniques on an island. He is particularly dominant on aggressive jump sets, but the power that he possesses in his hands allows him to dictate so much on his side of the line.
He was absolutely lockdown all game long against the Cardinals. He mixed two-hand punches and independent punches exceptionally well, and he locked down his side of the line with ease all game long. It's still a sight to behold watching a player like him operate in his prime like this.
He Can Do No Wrong
Nelson's run blocking in general was also fantastic on Sunday. He led the way on multiple big runs, as stated above, but also won in tight on power and gap scheme calls as well. At the end of the day, he was just dominant in every single facet of this game.
This may be called a career-best game for most players in the league, but this was just a normal run-of-the-mill Sunday for the future Hall of Famer. He was a crucial part of the Colts' game plan against the Cardinals and was a massive reason why the team was able to drop 31 points against a stingy defense.
The Bottom Line
It's hard to say something new and unique about Nelson at this point in his career.
He is simply one of the best guards to ever play the sport and will go down as one of the best Indianapolis Colts players in team history. It is always special to watch a player of his caliber on Sundays, and a goal of mine is to remind people every now and then just how great he is.
The Colts are one of the best teams in football at the moment, and their elite offensive guard is a big part of the equation.