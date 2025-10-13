Colts May Eye Trade Block as Playoff Push Intensifies
After a gritty win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, the Indianapolis Colts showed they can win in every fashion. As this team continues to run through the NFL, a deep run in the playoffs is very much on the table.
With Chris Ballard staring down a Lombardi, he might be looking to attack the trade block in an attempt to patch up this squad, add depth, and get this team ready for January. Ballard has always valued development and draft capital, but this team is too good not to take a swing at a legit game-changer.
Let’s take a look at a few trade candidates that could give this team the depth they need. Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker listed several NFL players who could be on the trade block and suggested the Colts as a possible fit for five of them.
Starting with my favorite, veteran linebacker Jordyn Brooks is sitting on a 1–5 Miami Dolphins team. Even with an unimpressive defense, Brooks still leads the league in tackles through Week 6.
Brooks has only missed two tackle attempts this season. He’s second in sacks among linebackers, and 13th in pass-rush grade among linebackers with a 76.2.
With Brooks in the final year of his two-year deal and Indianapolis’ 35.1 overall PFF grade at linebacker being the lowest in the league, a trade for a solid backer makes perfect sense.
Locker also floated a few other veteran linebackers as potential fits for Indianapolis, including 36-year-old Demario Davis and the resurging Jamal Adams — both proven leaders who could add stability to the middle of the defense.
Next, Locker suggests possible trades for veteran tight ends Mark Andrews and David Njoku. But with this current Colts offensive firepower and their more pressing defensive needs, it’s hard to see Ballard targeting a skill position.
There are also a couple of players I like that Locker listed on the trade block but didn’t necessarily connect to Indianapolis. One of those players comes from the same struggling Dolphins team that’s likely to be listening to offers.
I like the idea of Ballard going after cornerback Rasul Douglas, who’s currently averaging his best career PFF grade with an 82.2 on the 2025 season.
Douglas holds a 77.9 PFF coverage grade with three pass breakups across 161 coverage snaps, making him a prime candidate for a Colts secondary that ranks 17th in coverage grade through six weeks.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Colts find themselves in a rare position — built to win now, but still improving every week. Ballard has never been one to make splashy trades, but this roster might be good enough to warrant one.
The window is open — and the AFC is there for the taking. If Indianapolis wants to make a serious playoff push, the time to add talent is now.
