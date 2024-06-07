Colts Superstar Lineman Snubbed in Positional Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL heading toward the 2024 season. Despite an uncharacteristic showing from the group in 2022, 2023 was truly a bounce-back season for names like tackle Bernhard Raimann, center Ryan Kelly, and guard Will Fries. However, when it comes to efficiency, power, and performance, nobody hits the stride more than Quenton Nelson.
Recently in a piece from Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus, Nelson doesn't crack the top 10 in his rankings of the 32 best guards in the NFL. While Nelson isn't far from the top ranks, he's still outside looking in at number 11. Here's the breakdown from Valentine.
Nelson solidified himself as one of the league's best guards in his first three years. He was a first-team All-Pro three times between 2018 and 2020, but an injury in 2021 affected his play, and he’s been slowly working his way back up to his previous levels.- Thomas Valentine | Pro Football Focus
Nelson's 70.8 PFF overall grade in 2023 ranked 15th, his highest mark since 2020, while his 80.3 pass-blocking grade ranked fourth.
Nelson did have some setbacks with injuries in previous seasons but looked back to his old self in 2023. During his campaign last season, Nelson played all 17 games and allowed only one sack and three quarterback hits. However, Nelson let through 21 quarterback pressures and accumulated six penalties.
Despite a few down moments in 2023, Nelson was solid and looked great in pass protection. Where the grades don't look the best is his 63.4 run-blocking mark, which could have been why he's behind the likes of Robert Hunt (Carolina Panthers) and Wyatt Teller (Cleveland Browns). However, even with the run-blocking grade, there's a serious argument Nelson eclipses both of the aforementioned linemen. It also could be due to adjusting to Gardner Minshew being under center for nearly all year, which can still affect the ground game. Minshew is less mobile than the dynamic Anthony Richardson, who displayed solid abilities in the pocket and escaped pressure with ease. Richardson can also make defenders think twice before acting, allowing a player like Nelson to get a step ahead in his assignments.
With Richardson on tap to return for 2024 and re-assume his role as the field general, Nelson might see his numbers jump across the board. The three-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler will have his eyes set on a big year with a Colts offense that looks more promising than it has in years.
