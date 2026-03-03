Colts, Vikings Positioned for Win-Win Blockbuster Swap

About a week ago, news broke that the Indianapolis Colts and Anthony Richardson mutually agreed to seek a trade. It was the latest development in a saga that has caused far too much drama in Indianapolis, and after three short years, it looks like Richardson's time with the Colts has come to a close.

The Colts will field offers from around the league as they try to find an appropriate trade package for Richardson. The 23-year-old has expressed interest in going somewhere he can learn behind a veteran or going somewhere he can compete for a starting job. Either way, he'll get a clean slate.

One potential trade partner has constantly been floated in social media rumors: the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings had interest in Richardson during the 2023 NFL draft and had several quarterback issues during the 2025 season with J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz.

Richardson makes sense as a cheap one-year option who could compete for a starting job. On the Colts' end of things, the Vikings just made a former Pro Bowl pass rusher available in Jonathan Greenard.

Colts-Vikings Mock Trade

Colts Receive: OLB Jonathan Greenard

Vikings Receive: QB Anthony Richardson, 2026 fourth-round pick

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings want a Day 2 pick for Greenard. Instead of giving them that, the Colts could offer Richardson and an early Day 3 pick.

With the Colts desperately needing help on the defensive front seven, Greenard makes sense as a veteran option to start alongside Laiatu Latu. Greenard would carry over a cap hit of $19 million in both 2026 and 2027.

He's not the cheapest veteran option, but it's not a bad deal for a proven pass rusher. The Colts would be dumping off a $5 million cap hit by moving Richardson, so really, Indy would only take on $14 million in new cap for 2026 if they acquired Greenard.

Why This Move Makes Sense for Indy

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts have three pass rushers set to hit the open market in Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis. None of the three recorded more than four sacks in 2025, making it doubtful that the Colts want to bring any of them back.

Greenard only had three sacks through 12 games in 2025, but he had the seventh-best pass-rush win rate in the league. In December, the Vikings shut Greenard down, and he underwent surgery to repair his shoulder issue.

In 2023 and 2024, Greenard totaled 24.5 sacks, 44 QB hits, 33 tackles for loss, and 5 forced fumbles. He was an enforcer on the edge, and if the Colts think he can make a return to full form, he would be worth paying $19 million.

Why This Move Makes Sense for Minnesota

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Entering March, the Vikings were $43 million over the cap. They need to make some moves to free up space, and trading Greenard makes sense. A trade would save the Vikings about $12 million, which is just under 30% of their cap deficit.

At quarterback, the Vikings are reportedly looking at every available option. McCarthy threw for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a 57.6% completion rate in his first year under center. Richardson's numbers weren't much better in 2024, but athletically, Richardson offers more to work with than McCarthy does.

If the Vikings want a cheap quarterback with upside, Richardson is the guy to go for. There's no long-term committment, and they can dump salary in the process.