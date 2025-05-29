Colts Recall Favorite Personal Jim Irsay Stories
This week, as organized team activities began for the Indianapolis Colts, it gave members of the organization an opportunity to speak to the media for the first time since the passing of owner Jim Irsay last week.
Remembrance of Irsay was observed throughout the facility all day, from his favorite music playing on the field during practice, to the special shirts and pins that were made up in his honor.
After practice, several members of the team spoke on their last memories of Irsay.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen on his memories of Irsay, from his first, hours-long meeting with him before being hired by the Colts, to the moments after games:
“Just the passion he had for this city, this organization, a football guy. I remember sitting down with him for probably four and a half hours – just me and him in a hotel in Philadelphia on a Friday night. We talked for a long time about everything – the team, philosophy, his passion. He'd tell me stories from 1986 and 1990, and he went back and knew everything, but just a phenomenal, phenomenal human being.”
“I got a great one (favorite postgame memory). I would love to share it, but there's probably some profanity in there. But maybe off the record, but he was always there waiting in the locker room after every game, sitting there waiting, and we'd have our talks after the game. It was very fun.”
Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne reflecting on the final contract he signed with the Colts as a player in 2012, and the role Irsay played in doing so.
"I remember on my last contract, me re-signing here, and I don't even think I'm coming back, to be honest with you. I'm getting ready to take a trip to Chicago and Kansas City, and they’re blowing my phone up, trying to set up a flight. They’re kind of going back and forth, and all of a sudden my phone rang and it was his (Irsay) number. I'm like, what the hell you calling me for? Answer the phone, and it's him, ‘Hey, Reg. What you doing?’ I’m like, ‘S***, I'm about to take a trip to Kansas City.’ And he said, ‘You know what? No, you’re not taking that trip.’ He said, ‘Let's get this thing done.’ I said, ‘What took you so long to call?’ And he said, ‘I had to watch my favorite TV sitcom.’ (Laughing) But he was like saying, ‘We don't need no agent. We don't need nothing.’
"So, I actually did that deal with him by myself. I gave my agent three percent, and I don't even know why (laughing). That baffled me to this day. But then once I come here and re-sign, come and sign the paperwork, I see him and we sit down for a quick minute and he said, ‘You know what,’ – I think I signed for like $17 million or something like that. He said, ‘You know what? You could have asked for $30 (million) and I would have gave it to you.’ I said, ‘Damn.’ (Laughing)
"But you know, that's the type of dude he is, man. When you've – when you get to know him, he'll give you whatever you need. And that's what a lot of people don't know. Like, yeah, we see him do stuff on Twitter, and he gives out $100 bills. He was at Edge’s (Edgerrin James) induction for the Hall of Fame, just making it rain on everybody. Like, who the hell does that? But yeah, he’s that dude. I'm going to miss him."
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the lengths the Irsays went to while he dealt with an ankle injury that landed him on Injured Reserve.
"When I got hurt last year, I was talking through a couple things and I mentioned wanting to go to Panama to get some stem cell treatment for my ankle and little things like that, and it wasn't even a flinch. The Irsay family flew me out there on one of their jets, got me out there to get a treatment, and brought me back. Just little things like that. He's willing to do whatever it takes for the organization, for those around him, for those that he cares about, and that's just the footprint he's leaving behind."
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. recalling Irsay in the postgame locker room after the Colts won a Sunday Night Football matchup on the road against the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers while playing in a "bomb cyclone."
"My personal favorite memory of Jim was the Sunday night bomb cyclone game, and afterwards, we walk in and he just starts going (banging podium), 'We will, will will!... (singing Queen's 'We Will Rock You'),' and he keeps on signing the thing, and that was probably just one of his funniest, one of the best moments that I think that I've ever had. He will be sincerely missed, and we're gonna do everything that we can do to basically honor him in every single way."
Cornerback Kenny Moore II on what Irsay did for him while he dealt with the death of a loved one.
"I had a deal go on one particular season. I had a death in my family before we played a team, and he (Irsay) was able to align some travel to where I was able to see my family for just that day. I was able to attend the funeral on a work day. And just giving me that time to go back and see my family, have that time with a death in my family. That's something that'll always be important to me because there's not always times that we can be around family. We know the sacrifices that we make as players in this league, but to have a family-oriented guy and having a guy that values certain moments like that, I was able to live that moment. So, I'm forever thankful, and that's something I'll always cherish."
Defensive end Tyquan Lewis recalled a moment on the road where Irsay was particularly generous. Lewis also talked about what the Irsay family did for him while he was out with season-ending injuries.
"I think one day, it was the kitchen staff, and it was an away game, and I guess he tipped the kitchen staff for everything they did for the players. It's just stuff like that, just stuff people don't see. The people, they all came out, saying, 'Thank you, thank you!' It's just life-changing stuff like that, making people's day."
"Even when I got injured, Mr. Irsay and Carlie (Irsay-Gordon), they always reached out and sent me books, or a bottle of wine or something like that just to let me know they're thinking of me and they're in my corner. Even then, moments like that, I don't take for granted. I'm grateful, and I'm thankful for them."