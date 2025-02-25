Colts Receive Encouraging News on Jelani Woods
The Indianapolis Colts need desperate help for their tight end room after such an underwhelming season, which consists of Mo Alie-Cox (free agent), Kylen Granson (free agent), Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory.
However, a fifth tight end has been forgotten due to numerous injuries that forced them to miss the 2023 and 2024 seasons. That player is Jelani Woods.
There is potential hope for the athletic freak of a tight end, as indicated by his Instagram story showing him speeding along on a treadmill.
This is encouraging considering he looked dominant during the 2022 season. While his numbers don't show much (25 catches for 312 yards and three scores), he was also hampered by a disastrous quarterback situation while the franchise was seemingly falling apart around him.
If Woods can return to the field in 2025 and return to showing his prowess on the field, it will benefit Shane Steichen's offense and Anthony Richardson.
The Colts should still draft a tight end and invest in a rookie to take over. Woods might look good on a treadmill, but Indy cannot bank on him being the tight end he was after such crucial injuries. But if Woods can stay healthy, it might threaten defenses having a clear number one option with the former third-rounder being a reliable second.
The Colts can use Woods in Steichen's offense, plus it's good to have more weapons for a quarterback who struggled like Richardson did in 2024. Expect nothing from Woods until he comes back to full capacity.
If he gets a stride rolling and can get through the offseason effectively, he might be an asset to Indy's offensive attack. We'll see what happens as Woods fights back to full health.
