Colts Amid Teams That 'Recognize Value' of Backup QB
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms with quarterback Daniel Jones on just the second day of the NFL's free agency tampering period. Jones is set to participate in a competition for the starting job with Anthony Richardson this offseason.
Jones, who will turn 28 this May, was cut by the New York Giants during the 2024 season and finished out the year as a backup for the Minnesota Vikings. His six years of professional experience was enough to convince Colts general manager Chris Ballard to bring him in for an open competition with Richardson.
Jones' deal is worth up to $17 million but is guaranteed over $13 million. In comparison, Joe Flacco was on a contract worth up to $8.7 million with just $4.5 million guaranteed.
Clearly, the Colts chose to spend noticeably more money on a safe backup quarterback. Sports Illustrated analyst Conor Orr complimented Indy, saying that they're one of few teams to notice the value of a backup quarterback.
"It’s also a good yearly practice to compliment the teams that recognize the value in a backup quarterback," wrote Orr. "... The Indianapolis Colts added Daniel Jones a year after having Flacco was similarly a move that at least takes away the unsavory proposition of starting a Nick Mullens–caliber player for a significant number of games."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Colts fans know the pain of watching a backup. After Richardson's injury struggles through the first two years of his career, Indy has started a backup in 19 of their last 34 games. The last time Indy went an entire season without starting a backup was 2021, when Carson Wentz was under center for all 17 games.
If the Colts want to build any sort of consistency, having the same face in the huddle every play would be a good start. Indy needs Richardson and Jones to stay healthy in order to avoid any disaster in 2025.
Orr mentioned Nick Foles winning a Super Bowl when referencing the value of a backup quarterback. While that's probably not happening for the Colts, it's fun to think about the possibility of Jones stepping up for Indy while on a cheap one-year deal.
Watch for Jones and Richardson to duke it out over the offseason as the Colts prepare for the 2025 campaign.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.