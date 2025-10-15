Red-Hot Colts Sit Atop NFL Heading into Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts are arguably the hottest team in the NFL after yet another victory, this time defending home turf against the Arizona Cardinals. Indianapolis still has its fair share of critics, but they are dwindling with each win.
Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante ranked Indianapolis as the premier team in his Week 7 power rankings. Additionally, he assigned the Colts a fantastic 94.70 percent chance of making the playoffs after a blistering 5-1 start.
Here's what Infante said about the Colts:
"The Indianapolis Colts continued their strong start to the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, defeating the Cardinals 31-27 to boost their record to 5-1 going into Week 7. It was a close game, but their offense helped propel them to another win."
On paper, the Cardinals don't appear to be a tough matchup, especially seeing their 2-4 record following the close loss to Indianapolis. However, the Cardinals have lost those four games by a combined total of nine points.
Arizona is a competitive squad and possesses a tough defense under Jonathan Gannon. The Colts needed a tough game like this, and it allowed Daniel Jones to rise to the occasion and lead Indianapolis on a game-winning drive.
Infante concluded by saying, "With Daniel Jones looking like a potential MVP candidate and Jonathan Taylor performing at an elite level, the Colts’ offense has been extremely tough to stop this year. In the six games they’ve played this season, they average 32.3 points per game. That’s an incredibly tough rate for opposing teams to outperform."
Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor has led this offense to new heights. Heading into Week 7, Indianapolis leads the NFL in team points with 194, ahead of the Detroit Lions (191) and Dallas Cowboys (178).
It's been nothing short of impressive what Shane Steichen has been able to do with the offense. Along with the notable performers like Jones and Taylor, Indianapolis has fantastic pass-catchers like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Tyler Warren.
Along with the weapons, Indy's offensive line ranks top-10 per Pro Football Focus in overall pass-blocking grade (eighth - 64.5) and run-blocking grade (fifth - 73.4). Led by seven-time Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson, the offensive trenches are playing on another level.
The offense gets all the attention, but the defense has done well under Lou Anarumo despite a multitude of injuries to the cornerback room. Indy ranks eighth in total points allowed with 116. Indianapolis has let up quite a bit of yardage, but halts offenses when it matters.
The Colts are a complete team, and as the defense gets healthier and starters like Kenny Moore II and Jaylon Carlies eye returns sooner rather than later; it will only help further the argument that Indianapolis is the best team in the league.
The Colts are heading into a battle with the Los Angeles Chargers as the AFC's number one team and will need to play efficiently yet again to take out Justin Herbert & Co. at SoFi Stadium.