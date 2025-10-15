Colts' Best, Worst Performers After Cardinals Win Revealed
It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but the waters were treaded regardless.
The Colts fought through injuries and defensive woes to grab their fifth win of the season, keeping Indy atop the NFL standings through a month and a half of play.
The Colts' success came mostly thanks to elite offensive and defensive line play. Pro Football Focus graded Indy's roster following the win, so here are the five best and worst performances from last weekend's win.
5th Best - DT Grover Stewart (81.7 Overall Grade)
Stewart battled through a bicep injury all week long to make it to the field on Sunday, and he still put on a run-defense clinic.
Stewart's four total tackles helped hold the Cardinals' running backs to only 69 rushing yards on the day.
4th Best - DE Kwity Paye (84.7 Overall Grade)
Paye had his best game of the season, recording two sacks and seven total tackles in the victory. He earned the highest tackling grade (76.2) and coverage grade (78.9) on the team.
3rd Best - C Tanor Bortolini (85.3 Overall Grade)
Bortolini moved into the starting role this offseason after Ryan Kelly left in free agency, and he's been graded as one of the best centers in all of football ever since.
His 72.0 grade on the season ranks sixth among all centers. He's allowed zero sacks and has not been called for a penalty yet this season.
2nd Best - LT Bernhard Raimann (86.9 Overall Grade)
Raimann showed once again why the Colts signed him to an extension worth $100 million. He had a penalty-free showing and helped pave the way for Jonathan Taylor's 123-yard day.
Best - LG Quenton Nelson (90.0 Overall Grade)
Nelson was the Colts' top performer on the day, and for good reason. Colts head coach Shane Steichen did a great job of putting Nelson in open space to bulldoze defenders out of the way for Taylor's sake.
The duo of Nelson and Raimann on the left side of the line is one of the league's best, and it's exactly why the Colts have had this sort of offensive success through six weeks.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
5th Worst - CB Mekhi Blackmon (48.2 Overall Grade)
Blackmon was already going to have lots of responsibility going into Sunday, but once Charvarius Ward went down with a concussion during warmups, that responsibility grew even larger.
Blackmon did snag a clutch interception on a misfire from Jacoby Brissett, but the rest of his day wasn't very pretty. Blackmon had the third-worst coverage grade on the team (44.8).
4th Worst - DE Samson Ebukam (44.6 Overall Grade)
Ebukam only played 28 snaps, recording two total tackles. After missing the entire 2024, Ebukam has struggled to re-establish himself this season.
He has two sacks on the season and has forced zero turnovers.
3rd Worst - CB Johnathan Edwards (41.9 Overall Grade)
Similar to Blackmon's situation, Edwards was thrust into being Indy's CB1 during warmups. This meant he had to guard Marvin Harrison Jr. (until he exited due to injury).
Edwards allowed six receptions on seven targets for 123 yards, and his 41.0 coverage grade was the second-worst on the team.
2nd Worst - DT Eric Johnson II (30.5 Overall Grade)
Johnson played only 10 snaps, but he didn't have much of an impact. Johnson has just two tackles on the year.
Worst - LB Zaire Franklin (28.9 Overall Grade)
Indy's captain and starting linebacker was exposed all day long against Arizona. Franklin had the worst coverage grade on the team (33.1), with Brissett targeting gaps left open by the linebacker all day long.
Franklin had a costly unnecessary roughness penalty called against him in the second half, giving the Cardinals a fresh set of downs on a drive that was about to stall. The Cardinals made Franklin pay by finishing the drive with a touchdown.
Franklin's 37.7 grade on the season ranks him in 136th place among 140 eligible linebackers. The Colts need their captain to flip the switch if they want to make a playoff push.