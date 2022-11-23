Roster Move: Colts Release Linebacker Week After Signing Him

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have released linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad.

The Colts initially signed Adams to the practice squad last Tuesday after placing starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve. Leonard's season is over after undergoing a second procedure on his injured back. The defense also entered last week's game with Leonard's replacement, Zaire Franklin, questionable with an illness, but he was able to play through it.

Adams (6'2", 230, 30 years old) was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia following the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the 2018 offseason and training camp with the Colts as they underwent an overhaul at the linebacker position at the time.

He's also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2015, 2016), Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2016-17), Buffalo Bills (2017, 2021), Houston Texans (2018-20), San Francisco 49ers (2018, 2021), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-22).

In 44 career games (14 starts), Adams has 163 tackles (5 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 4 pass breakups, and 3 quarterback hits.

On the active roster, the Colts have linebackers Bobby Okereke, Franklin, E.J. Speed, JoJo Domann, and Grant Stuard. Forrest Rhyne and Segun Olubi now make up the linebackers on the practice squad.

The Colts also announced on Tuesday that they signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and waived safety Trevor Denbow.

The Colts play next on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15pm ET.

