Colts Respected for Their Free Agency
The Indianapolis Colts have had an uncharacteristically busy free agency period up to this point. Chris Ballard understood clearly that if he didn't get things going by adding more talent to a roster that propelled the team to an underwhelming 8-9 record his seat would essentially be on fire.
Big signings like Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum headlines a slew of additions from Ballard, and the grades are in full bloom from Pro Football Focus.
Indianapolis received a solid B, which is earned based on Ballard going against the grain of his typical approach of being patient and waiting to sign talent that doesn't break the salary cap.
Some other names that were added include Khalil Herbert (running back), Neville Gallimore (defensive tackle), and Corey Ballentine (cornerback). The Colts' roster has already improved vastly with these signings, especially the defensive side of the football.
The Colts are in one of the most important seasons in recent memory, and success is expected from CEO Jim Irsay. It's difficult to say, but if the Colts don't score a playoff spot for the 2025 season, Ballard, Shane Steichen, and Anthony Richardson's futures become incredibly murky.
The big-time impact signings might be over, but areas of the roster still need help. The Colts' cornerback room now has Ward, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Sam Womack III, Corey Ballentine, and JuJu Brents, but they can still use more back-end depth. Perhaps this is done through the NFL draft, but don't rule out another lower-level free-agent contract.
Another area is offensive line depth. The Colts retained backups Danny Pinter (center/guard) and Wesley French (center), but one or two more players might be a good idea to invoke competition in the trenches.
A prominent need is a tight end, which Indianapolis has just two names that have played meaningful snaps. Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory haven't done much as far as receiving production and can't be relied on. Look for the Colts to pick up a potential veteran tight end and add another through the draft.
One more position that needs additional talent is linebacker. The Colts are sitting at Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies as the starters, which isn't enough. Indianapolis will either pay E.J. Speed later in free agency if he's still available or let him walk due to so many missed tackles and bad coverage in 2024.
Indianapolis is checking all the boxes of a team ready to improve from an unmemorable campaign that featured a losing record and now a 17-17 record under Steichen. The 2025 season has the future of Indy's current establishment in the Circle City hanging in the balance.
The Colts hope these signings create a positive outcome in the locker room and field. The proof must be earned, but the notion is that culture and competitiveness have changed for the better. There's still plenty of talent available for the Colts to continue adding names to smooth out the roster, we'll see if they utilize some of the $21,074,026, they have available.
