Colts Reunite with Former Super Bowl Champion Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they have signed cornerback David Long Jr. to the practice squad.
Long spent nearly the entire 2024 season with the Colts after being signed to the practice squad last September. The Colts elevated him to the active roster last October, but he only got nine defensive snaps.
Long was a former starter for the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. Long won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams and was a major contributor in their playoff run, recording a pick-six in the Wild Card round against the Arizona Cardinals.
Long was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Michigan. He started 10 regular-season games for the Rams, one for the Green Bay Packers and one for the Carolina Panthers.
In his nine snaps for the Colts last season, Long earned a 29.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. That grade ranked him as the 219th corner out of 222 eligible players.
The signing comes after the Colts defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 on Sunday afternoon to move to 6-1 on the year.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert shredded an injury-riddled Colts secondary, throwing for a career-high 420 yards in the loss. Although Long is on the practice squad, it wouldn't be shocking to see him called up for a game, especially if another corner goes down due to injury.
Long spent the 2025 offseason with the Colts but was waived in early August after being placed on injured reserve due to a groin injury. The 27-year-old brings veteran experience to the Colts' roster and can likely fill in as an emergency corner if all goes south.
The Colts are reportedly looking for a corner to help boost their secondary to make a playoff run this season, per The Athletic's Dianni Russini. Long may not be the guy that's going to elevate the secondary to the next level, but the Colts know what they're getting in him since he's spent an entire year on the roster before.
Long joins Cameron Mitchell, Kennan Garber, and Troy Pride Jr. as healthy practice squad cornerbacks. Mitchell played over half of the defensive snaps on Sunday, so it's more than possible for another practice squad defender to get called up to the big stage as the season progresses.