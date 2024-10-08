Colts Reveal New Starter and Cornerback for Titans Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts (2-3) released their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday for a week six clash with the Tennessee Titans (1-3).
While everything looks similar to the week five release for the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are a few prominent differences on both sides of the football. Starting with the offense, Dalton Tucker is now the starting right guard for Indianapolis after Will Fries sustained a tibia injury, resulting in surgery and being placed on injured reserve.
Along with Fries, Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly has missed the last two contests with a neck issue, so rookie Tanor Bortolini is listed right behind the former Crimson Tide. Bortolini's versatility helps his case, as he's also behind Quenton Nelson at left guard. Veteran Danny Pinter also shares Bortolini's positional designation.
On the other side of the ball, cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) has missed the last two contests but is listed as the starting nickel corner. If Moore can't go for a third straight game, Chris Lammons will fill in for the slot role. Practice squad turned roster member David Long Jr. also occupies the newest cornerback spot in place of Dallis Flowers was released after week five's loss.
Indianapolis is in a brutal situation with injuries all over the roster. The hope is that cornerback Moore, defensive end Kwity Paye (quad), and center Kelly can make their returns this week against the Titans. Certain names like corner Sam Womack III, end Dayo Odeyingbo, and rookie Bortolini have played well in relief, it's preferable to have the top-tier starters to obtain the first AFC South victory of the year for the Colts. This team's injury report will be something to watch as the week develops.
