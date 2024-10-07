Colts Lose a Top Offensive Lineman to Brutal Injury Against Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts suffered another major injury in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars as starting right guard Will Fries was carted off the field during the third quarter. After the game, head coach Shane Steichen announced that Fries would undergo surgery in Jacksonville for a tibia injury (via James Boyd | The Athletic).
Fries has started along the offensive line for the last three seasons and leaves behind massive shoes to fill at right guard. The Colts haven't announced the severity of his injury, but it doesn't look like Fries will be returning anytime soon.
The Colts have two options who can play at right guard in place of Fries. First, rookie interior lineman Tanor Bortolini could slide from center to right guard if Ryan Kelly returns in Week 6. Bortolini played at center in Weeks 4 and 5 after Kelly suffered a neck injury and played well in his two appearances.
Another option for the Colts would be undrafted free agent Dalton Tucker who filled in for Fries until the end of Sunday's loss. Tucker, 24, spent his college career at Marshall University where he started 30 games at three positions (RG, RT, and LT).
Tucker's versatility and athleticism led him to earn a roster spot after a grueling training camp battle this summer. He took snaps with the second-team unit throughout practices and could be the next man up for the Colts as the team looks for a temporary solution.
In the preseason, Tucker earned a 62.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 169 offensive snaps. He made his best roster case against the Denver Broncos in the team's first preseason game when he earned an 80.5 pass blocking grade.
Between Bortolini and Tucker, the Colts' coaching staff has a decision to make. Offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has brought his group back to glory as they rank toward the top of the league, but injuries continue to tear apart the team.
Regardless of who is chosen, the backup will need to keep quarterback Anthony Richardson safe when he returns to action from an oblique injury.
