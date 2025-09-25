Rich Eisen Unfolds Daniel Jones Holding Elite Colts Record
Everything, and I mean everything, has gone to plan for the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones to start the season.
Two blowout wins against the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, along with a nailbiter against the Denver Broncos, have led the Colts to their first 3-0 record since 2009. The Colts stand alone at the top of the AFC South standings as they look to claim their first divisional title in over a decade.
Jones and the Colts' offense have paved the way, with the team only punting once through three games. Indy's hot start drew the attention of ESPN's Rich Eisen, who had the highest praise for Jones.
"What [Daniel Jones] is doing for the Indianapolis Colts is quite simply something we've never seen from the Colts at the quarterback position before," Eisen said. "And I know what I'm saying right now... Just to name a couple of quarterbacks that have worn the blue horseshoe on the side of the helmet, there, Peyton Manning's one... Johnny Unitas is another... Andrew Luck could be another one, captain comeback, my guy Jim Harbaugh is another."
Eisen listed out the Colts' best quarterbacks before his main point: "There's a list of Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Colts quarterbacks that have started a season 3-0 with zero giveaways. That list has one name on it. It's Daniel Jones."
Yes, Eisen's right. Jones is literally rewriting history through three games as a Colts quarterback. To say it's unbelieveable is a sheer understatement.
But Eisen wasn't done proving his point.
"Now, there's a list of all sorts of quarterbacks of note in the Super Bowl era," Eisen continued. "I'm now widening the scope of quarterbacks to play in this great game since the Super Bowl era began... Unfortunately, you gotta take Bart Starr and the '60s out of the mix. But there's still, I think, a large subset of quarterbacks from which to choose."
"There's a list of quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era, with three or more passing touchdowns and three or more rushing touchdowns and no giveaways in the first three games of the season. And that list has one name on it. It's Daniel Jones."
Nobody in the history of the NFL during the Super Bowl era has matched Daniel Jones and the Colts' offense. Of course, there are 14 games of football yet to be played, but that's how good Indianapolis has been.
It's absolutely unimaginable for this to be happening. The Colts have always had plenty of talented players, but for them to all be on the same page and clicking at this level has never happened in the history of football, according to the stats.
The Colts' next test is against the Los Angeles Rams as Indy aims to improve to 4-0 on the season. If Jones has another clean game of football, the Colts may officially be the real deal.