Colts' Shane Steichen Gives Eye-Opening Comment on Anthony Richardson
After another rocky performance from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in a 23-20 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans, head coach Shane Steichen was asked directly if Richardson would be the starter next Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
His answer was different than what we have heard in the past.
"We are evaluating everything," Steichen said bluntly.
Steichen's answer is a slight change in tone from how the head coach has previously talked about the young quarterback. Steichen has been unwavering in his support for the former No.4 pick since he was drafted. The answer has always been that Richardson is the Colts' starting quarterback since he won the job in training camp last season.
But the passing game has struggled mightily with Richardson this season. In six games, Richardson is completing only 44.4% of his passes for 958 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Colts' record is 3-3 in games Richardson has started.
Steichen attempted to walk back his comment a bit by reiterating that it is not only the quarterback position being evaluated.
"We're evaluating everything, not just the quarterback," Steichen explained. "Everything, like we all got to be better. We're sitting at .500, and I think looking back at what we've done, there's a whole bunch of areas that we can improve on. I'm not just talking about the quarterback, I'm talking about everything."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson was 10-for-32 (31%) for 175 yards with a touchdown and interception in Sunday's loss. The biggest story to come out of the game was when Richardson subbed himself out of the game after a scramble during the third quarter. He did not come out of the game due to injury but to catch his breath, something unheard of from a starting NFL quarterback.
“I was tired. I ain't going to lie," Richardson stated. "That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn't think I was going to be able to do that next play."
While Richardson has received sharp criticism from many about the issue since the game ended, Steichen quickly clarified that the decision to evaluate the quarterback position was not due to him asking to be subbed out of the game. However, Steichen did address the situation with Richardson and the rest of the quarterbacks earlier today.
"We had a conversation about it this morning in the quarterback room which I'll keep private," Steichen admitted. "But obviously in those situations, he knows on those type of deals you can't take yourself out. It's a learning experience for him and he's got to grow from it."
The discussion will continue on whether the Colts should continue to roll with Richardson or if they should turn to veteran Joe Flacco. Flacco was efficient in the 2.5 games he played in Richardson's stead while the young quarterback had an oblique injury. Flacco boasts a 65.7% completion percentage with 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception this season.
While the passing game was much more efficient, the Colts' offense was not nearly as dynamic with Flacco at quarterback. The QB run game was nonexistent, and the Colts had long periods where the offense was flat. Those facts and the adverse effects of benching Richardson must be considered.
"Right now, today, (Richardson) is (the Colts' starting quarterback)," Steichen reiterated. "We're evaluating."
Unfortunately for the Colts, they seem to be getting dangerously close to another quarterback controversy if they are not there already.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.