3 Colts with Rising Stock After Preseason Loss to Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts lost their 2024 preseason debut to the Denver Broncos in close fashion by a score of 34-30. While notable stars like quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner saw little to no action, the focus was mostly on the backups and depth names.
With this subject on deck, it's time to dive into three Colts with rising stocks after solid performances on Sunday afternoon in Lucas Oil Stadium.
Will Mallory | Tight End
Will Mallory led all Colts tight ends against Denver with two catches for 31 receiving yards (15.5 yards per reception.) He also led the group in snaps taken with 17 (Pro Football Focus), showing a potential trust in the former Miami Hurricanes playmaker.
Mallory was also involved in blocking sets, putting together average run-blocking numbers on 10 snaps with a grade of 57.1. This isn't a stellar grade, but Mallory is learning to grow into a more polished and versatile tight end. Jelani Woods seems to be behind schedule with the rest of this group, which might open more chances for Mallory to play in the preseason and beyond.
Adetomiwa Adebawore | Defensive Tackle
For Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, the contest against Denver was a welcome sight after a tough rookie season for the former Northwestern Tiger. Adebawore saw 44 total snaps (33 in the B gap) and did everything he could with his playing time to shine. Adebawore led Indianapolis in quarterback pressure with four, and QB hits with three. Adebawore also made life uneasy for Denver's backs, posting a run defense grade of 68.5.
Adebawore is only one preseason game into his sophomore NFL season. However, the depth on the interior with Buckner and Grover Stewart is important, and Adebawore is a speed demon to place in the B gap. We'll see if he can continue with some admirable momentum after logging arguably his best career game.
Micah Abraham | Cornerback
2024 sixth-round corner Micah Abraham played lights-out football against the Broncos and created defensive chaos all over the field. Abraham logged 35 total snaps and finished with six tackles (one for loss) and a fumble recovery for a defensive touchdown.
Abraham was also surprisingly efficient in run defense on 19 snaps, grabbing a 96.8 grade, which led the Colts. Abraham is already making noise as an intriguing addition to Gus Bradley's defense. After finishing his career at Marshall with 12 interceptions and 43 passes defended, seeing Abraham adding run defense to his game is welcome to Indy's coaching staff. Abraham might be a player nobody expected to make a jump on the depth chart, and there could be an ever-widening door of opportunity for him to continue ascending if Dallis Flowers can't rebound after a bad showing on Sunday. We'll see what happens with the regular season fast approaching.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.