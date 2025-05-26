Rob Gronkowski Thrashes Colts During Indy 500 Appearance
In the early 2000s, the rivalry between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots was one of the greatest in any sport. Watching Peyton Manning and Tom Brady duke it out was certainly taken for granted, especially looking at the quarterback situations of both teams over the past decade.
Both passers had their elite weapons. For the Colts, those were Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and Dallas Clark. On the other side, the Patriots worked with Wes Welker, Rob Gronkowski, and Randy Moss.
One of Brady's favorite all-time weapons was Rob Gronkowski, the ultimate tight end. In eight career games against Indianapolis, Gronk racked up 573 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns.
This weekend, Indianapolis hosted the 109th edition of the Indy 500, with Gronk in attendance. He took center stage at the Snake Pit, one of the biggest annual parties in the world.
Despite being in enemy territory, Gronk took the time to let Colts fans know that he "owned" them.
"My favorite part of being here at the Indy 500 is that I feel like I’m at home because I absolutely owned the Indianapolis Colts for eight years straight," Gronk said. "While I was on the Patriots, I never lost to them. I owned them on the field: in the blocking game, in the passing game, so I feel like I’m at home."
Though he made a name for himself as one of the best receiving threats in the league, Gronk is a huge party guy off the field.
"This is a party, and I've seen every party in the world," Gronk said. "This is the biggest party I've seen since Woodstock in 1969!"
Gronk went 8-0 against the Colts in his career, but played a majority of his games against Andrew Luck's Colts. He was a part of the 2015 Patriots squad that took down the Colts in the infamous "deflategate" AFC Championship, where he scored one touchdown and had three catches for 28 yards.
The bad blood between Colts and Patriots fans will never die down, and I'm sure this isn't the last we've heard of Gronk badmouthing the Colts' fanbase.
