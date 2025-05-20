Pair of Colts Heralded as Top at Their Positions
The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on their 2025 offseason, hoping to notch over eight victories, win their AFC South division, and obtain the playoffs for the first time since 2020. While everything rides on the shoulders of quarterback Anthony Richardson, it's worth looking back at some Colts greats who established the squad in Indianapolis.
In a piece detailing the NFL's best players at each position of the past 25 years, Pro Football Focus detailed two prominent former Colts in their respective spots. Those names are quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (honorable mention) and punter Pat McAfee.
Starting with Manning, there's not much to say other than the former Tennessee Volunteer was one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Manning missed the honor only to 15-time Pro Bowler and seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady.
Manning was electric, logging career totals most QBs dream of. Below are his otherworldly numbers through 17 years, 266 games, and two squads (Colts and Denver Broncos).
-6,125/9,380 passes
-71,940 passing yards
-539 touchdowns
-251 interceptions
-14 Pro Bowls
-Seven First Team All-Pros
-Five NFL MVPs
-Two Super Bowl Championships
Missing the cut to Brady is nothing to scoff at. Because of Manning's incredible leadership and efficiency, Indianapolis likely stayed in the Circle City due to 'The Sheriff's' elite play.
As for punter, McAfee earned the nod outright, and with good reason. The former two-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro was a weapon on special teams, producing booming punts with ridiculous accuracy.
In eight seasons with the Colts, McAfee tallied 575 punts for 26,653 punt yards (46.4 average) and 193 landed inside the 20-yard line. McAfee is easily the greatest Colts punter of all time and one of the best to ever play the position.
However, the current Indy punter Rigoberto Sanchez can't be forgotten, compiling quite a career in eight years with the franchise.
Manning and McAfee are names considered celestial to Colts fans, and it's due to the success, leadership, and electric nature each provided in very different ways. For the current Colts, it's all about succeeding this season to avoid a complete rebuild for 2026 and beyond.
We'll see if Shane Steichen, Richardson, and the rest of a squad desperate for winning ways can make it happen in a critical campaign.
