Colts Rookie With 'Blistering' Speed Deemed Player to Watch
The Indianapolis Colts are investing in their youth, selecting eight players in April's draft, but one of their 15 initial undrafted free agents could turn some heads this summer in training camp and the preseason.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has identified Colts rookie defensive tackle Devonta Davis out of Florida Atlantic as their most significant UDFA to watch:
A four-year star at Jackson State, Devonta Davis transferred to Florida Atlantic for his final collegiate season and continued to play at a high level. On 480 snaps, he had two sacks, six tackles for loss, and 29 total takedowns as a rotational nose tackle for the Owls.
Davis thrives in dispatching blockers and sticking running backs close to the line of scrimmage. At over 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds with arms nearly 33 inches, he has the measurables to stand out in camp and in the preseason as an active run-plugger. Davis ran a blistering 4.89-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. While the relative lack of productivity as a pass rusher in 2024 is likely what led to him going undrafted, Davis is a quality athlete with first- and second-down specialty now on a team in need of reinforcements behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart in Indianapolis.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Davis (6'3", 300, 24 years old) began his college career at Jackson State (2021-23), playing for then-head coach Deion Sanders for all but his final year before Davis transferred to FAU for his final season.
He takes a blend of size, length, quickness, and speed to disrupt gaps and make runners change their plans.
In 48 collegiate games, Davis totaled 95 tackles (24.5 for loss), 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovered.
There is a good bit of competition at defensive tackle behind starters DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart after the Colts added free agent Neville Gallimore in free agency, Tim Smith in the draft, Eric Johnson II through waivers, and Davis as a UDFA. They also have third-year player Adetomiwa Adebawore.