Colts Rookie DJ Giddens Stat Predictions Revealed
When the Indianapolis Colts drafted Kansas State running back DJ Giddens in the fifth round of the recent NFL Draft, they were floored that a player they thought so highly of was still available.
As a result, the Colts stopped Giddens' slide, making him the 151st pick. While Giddens didn't fill an immediate glaring need, as the Colts already have a Pro Bowl running back in Jonathan Taylor, the Colts see a player who can be effective, whether as a role player or, eventually, a starter.
Recently, ESPN senior NFL fantasy football writer Mike Clay released his stat projections for the 2025 rookie class, including a modest output for Giddens.
Clay projects Giddens to get 48 carries for 201 yards (4.2 avg.) and two touchdowns as well as seven receptions for 49 yards (7.0 avg.).
"Giddens has a solid frame and showed off his athleticism at the combine, with the second-best vertical (39½ inches) and broad jump (10-foot-10) among RBs," Clay wrote. "He was solid in terms of his efficiency as a collegiate rusher, but he struggled with drops and might max out as an early-down option. Behind feature back Jonathan Taylor, Giddens will battle Tyler Goodson for primary backup duties."
While the stat projections for Giddens do seem fair considering the Colts have a bell cow running back already, Taylor misses an average of more than three games per season in his career. Still, you can't predict injuries. Regardless, the possibility opens up an opportunity for Giddens, who will likely be battling Khalil Herbert -- not Tyler Goodson -- for more work under the primary backup duties.
"I don't mind that backseat role, especially in someone that's elite like him, I can learn a lot from," Giddens told reporters during rookie minicamp about being behind Taylor. "So, that's what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna sit back and listen. I don't say too much, I don't think I know everything, so I'm gonna be a sponge around him."
Giddens' size would indicate he might be a physical back, but he's more of a finesse runner. He has patience, vision, and the ability to make sudden cuts, which has led to some drawing comparisons to former Colts 1,000-yard running back Marlon Mack, including Colts general manager Chris Ballard.
Giddens put together impressive tape in 2024, but he's actually entering the NFL more confident in his abilities as a three-down player than before after recovering from a wrist injury he suffered early last season.
"More confidence in protection, I can use my hands. Catching the ball, I ain't gotta second-think myself, and can just play," Giddens told reporters during rookie minicamp when asked about the difference his recovery has made.
Giddens was productive on the ground, rushing for 3,087 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last three years, but he also catches the ball well despite his 2024 wrist injury, pulling in 58 receptions for 679 yards and another four scores in his career for the Wildcats.
The rookie certainly has snaps to share in the backfield among Taylor and Herbert (and Goodson, maybe?), but if given the opportunity to make plays, Giddens is confident he can make them.
"It's competition, for sure," Giddens responded when asked what his expectations are this year. "Everybody coming in -- I'm coming in to start -- that's what everybody's mindset is. But whatever it is, I'm gonna keep working, so I'm not trippin'."