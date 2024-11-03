Colts Rookie Set to Make First Career Start vs. Vikings
Indianapolis Colts' rookie third-round pick Matt Goncalves is set to make his first career start on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. He will slide in at left tackle, as starter Bernhard Raimann will miss this game due to a concussion.
Goncalves, 23, was chosen 79th overall by the Colts in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts initially drafted him with the idea of him sliding in either at guard or tackle for the team, but he seemingly found a home at tackle in camp for the team. He has appeared in just one snap so far this season prior to tonight's game.
General Manager Chris Ballard had this to say about Goncalves on draft night after he made the selection:
No, I mean look, you can never have enough good linemen. I think he’ll come in and he’ll compete. He’ll compete and put some heat on guys. I think guys get better when there’s great competition. We have some really good players upfront, but he just adds to the group.- Chris Ballard
Goncalves marks the Colts' third rookie offensive lineman to start a game this season. Center Tanor Bortolini has appeared in 160 games while making two starts and right guard Dalton Tucker (an undrafted free agent) has started since the devastating injury to Will Fries back in Week 6.
Goncalves started 24 games in his collegiate career for the Pittsburgh Panthers, nearly splitting his starts evenly between the two tackle positions (13 starts at right tackle, 11 starts at left). His last start in a regular season game came all the way back in September of 2023, as he missed a majority of his final season in college due to an injury.
The rookie will be tested tonight against a ferocious Minnesota pass rush known for mixing in exotic blitzes and unique simmed pressures. Luckily for Goncalves, a lot of Minnesota's defensive design is inspired by Pat Narduzzi at Pitt University, the very coach that Goncalves played under in college. A lot of what the rookie will see tonight is the same stuff he saw in college during practice.
Goncalves will be tested quite a bit in his first career start but if he performs anything like the Colts' other rookies on the line, the offense should be just fine with him in the lineup. Hopefully the rookie can stand out in a positive way in his first bit of action this season.
