Colts' Jonathan Taylor is Team MVP Candidate
The most important position in football is the quarterback. This has become a major storyline for the Colts, particularly with their situation between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, but neither of those names is Indy's top weapon; that designation goes to running back Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor earned his second career Pro Bowl selection last year and was the staple of Shane Steichen's offense, despite the inconsistency at quarterback. Taylor will undoubtedly be leaned upon again in 2025, and that's why NFL.com's Eric Edholm says Taylor is Indy's MVP candidate.
"Taylor was the Colts’ best performer in 2024 -- despite the fact that he missed three weeks early in the season and ultimately posted modest receiving totals."
"I feel even stronger about the pick this time around, with the Colts’ run game being absolutely critical to achieving the level of team success that would produce an MVP candidate in the first place."
Last year, Edholm also had Taylor as the Colts' MVP candidate, and with good reason, he's the engine that has propelled the offense since he came into the bell-cow role in 2020.
Taylor played with injuries in 2022 and 2023, not eclipsing 861 rushing yards or 11 games. However, Taylor logged an impressive fifth NFL season, tallying up 1,431 rushing yards in 14 contests for an average of 102.2 yards on the ground per game.
Taylor also notched an impressive 11 rushing scores and another receiving; this is the type of Taylor that the Colts are used to having. If Taylor played all 17 games last year, he would have achieved about 1,737 rushing yards and around 13 rushing scores.
Taylor needed help in the backfield, which is why the Colts signed Khalil Herbert and picked DJ Giddens in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Now, with a critical 2025 season ahead, Taylor will likely be tasked with leading the offense, but will have some backup this time around.
All eyes might be on Richardson and Jones for the next starting quarterback, but Taylor will be the top offensive player until further notice. If he can stay healthy for most, or all, of the season, he always puts himself in the conversation as one of the league's best running backs.
