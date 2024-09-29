Colts Rookie to Start vs. Steelers with Ryan Kelly Out
The Indianapolis Colts have announced that veteran Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly won't play against the Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on X.
Rapoport said:
"#Colts rookie Tanor Bortolini, the fourth rounder from Wisconsin, will make his first career start today against the #Steelers, sources say. Long-time center Ryan Kelly (neck) won't be able to go today."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In a crucial game where the offensive line was needed at full strength, rookie fourth-rounder Tanor Bortolini will step up in his first career start. However, the former Wisconsin Badger will have a brutal task, as the Steelers will likely test the rookie with Cam Heyward often.
This game is a baptism-by-fire scenario for the rookie Bortolini. But, Bortolini will have incredible support on both sides with left and right guards Quenton Nelson and Will Fries. Also, Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor are more than capable of making plays on their own to help Bortolini.
Given how well offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has fared in his role, it's same to assume Bortolini will be as prepared as possible for a very difficult challenge in the Pittsburgh defense. We'll see what happens with a big development at the center position for the Colts.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.