Colts Rookies Could Have Underrated Fantasy Impact
The Indianapolis Colts selected several new faces in this year's NFL draft, including names like defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (45th overall), offensive tackle Jalen Travis (127th overall), and quarterback Riley Leonard (189th overall).
After acquiring eight picks, it was apparent that the two most intriguing players were tight end Tyler Warren (14th overall) and running back DJ Giddens (151st overall). As for dynasty fantasy football, both surfaced on Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke's list of the top 60 rookies available.
Starting from the back, running back Giddens falls into the 30th overall position. At Kansas State, Giddens was a force, especially in 2024. That season, he tallied 1,343 rushing yards on 205 attempts for an impressive 6.6 yards per carry. He also scored eight total touchdowns (seven rushing).
Giddens has home run ability and can be elusive in space, but also possesses underrated power as a runner. Expect Giddens to hop Khalil Herbert on the depth chart behind Jonathan Taylor. The future is hard to predict, but Giddens should start seeing work in the Colts' backfield as early as 2025.
Penn State's Warren is (as expected) far higher in the rankings, slotting in at ninth. Here's what Jahnke said about the new Colts offensive weapon.
"While there is some concern about Anthony Richardson’s short-range accuracy, Warren has a real chance to lead the Colts in targets as a rookie. His overall ceiling may be capped in Indianapolis' offense, but he should be one of the safer fantasy options at the position."
As Jahnke mentions, how the Colts' quarterback situation unfolds will directly affect Warren's impact. Whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, it's all about being more efficient since both signal-callers have struggled badly during their respective NFL careers.
Warren's forecast on how his rookie season pans out is up for debate since it's so early, but Warren will be a safety blanket in the short and intermediate game, and likely the middle of the field. Dynasty managers should take Warren simply for his potential and all-purpose ability in a Shane Steichen-led offensive attack.
Giddens and Warren are excellent dynasty draft options. Giddens might not see bulk carries but will likely have the green light if Taylor should need to miss any time. As for Warren, he's starting immediately and there's no dispute if he's the top tight end on the roster for the Colts.
Fantasy managers can rest easy with either (or both) of these players on their roster. The Colts will need all the firepower they can get to try for a playoff push or a divisional crown in 2025. It will be interesting to see how things start to flesh out for this duo of rookies in the Circle City.
