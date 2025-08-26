Colts' Roster Moves Affect Two Oft-Injured Young Talents
The Indianapolis Colts are waiving tight end Jelani Woods and are expected to place linebacker Jaylon Carlies on Injured Reserve, with a designation to return, per multiple reports. The two reported moves continue a series of roster changes as the Colts cut down to the 53-man limit ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.
Woods, a former third-round pick in 2022, has rarely played for the Colts. After appearing in 15 games in year one, Woods has not touched the field the past two seasons due to hamstring issues and a season-ending toe injury. The 6-foot-7 giant was on an expiring contract entering the 2025 season.
Woods' career game came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2022 season, when he caught two touchdowns to lead the Colts to victory against the eventual Super Bowl champions. He also showed out against the Pittsburgh Steelers that season in an eight-reception, 98-yard performance.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Carlies, who was a fifth-round pick in 2024, will miss at least four games to start the regular season. The expectation is for Carlies to return after a short stint on IR, per Indy Star's Joel Erickson.
Carlies has missed the majority of preseason prep due to a lingering ankle injury. The former Missouri Tiger started six games for the Colts last season, recording 36 tackles and one sack in the process.
Circling back to the tight end room, there are four clear names that remain. Rookie Tyler Warren leads the pack with veterans Mo Alie-Cox, Andrew Ogletree, and Will Mallory following suit. The Colts did choose to keep four tight ends on the roster last season, and it's highly possible they do the same in 2025.
Looking at the depth chart, the linebacker position is a weak spot for Indy. The team let former starter E.J. Speed walk to the division rival Houston Texans this offseason, putting Carlies in line for the starting job. With Carlies' injury issues, Joe Bachie will likely become the frontrunner for playing time.