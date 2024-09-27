Colts Rule Out Pair of Significant Defenders vs. Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out a pair of starting defensive players, defensive end Kwity Paye (quad) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip), per head coach Shane Steichen.
The Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium but will be without two of their most important defensive players.
In Paye's absence, we can expect to see an increase in usage for Dayo Odeyingbo and Laiatu Latu. Tyquan Lewis could be in play for more time as well, but he's also missed practice time this week with calf and wrist injuries.
With Moore out, his direct backup is Chris Lammons. However, Lammons missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices with knee and ankle injuries, although he was able to return on Friday. If Lammons is also unable to play, it could make things interesting in the Colts' secondary, and not necessarily in a good way. Samuel Womack III, who has played outside corner this season, could move inside while Dallis Flowers moves in Womack's outside spot, or a safety such as Julian Blackmon or Nick Cross could move into the slot.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.