Colts Rule Out Pair of Significant Defenders vs. Steelers

RT Braden Smith (knee), C Ryan Kelly (neck) still sidelined today as the #Colts’ final practice before the #Steelers on Sunday begins. Don’t see CB Kenny Moore II (hip), DE Kwity Paye (quad), DE Tyquan Lewis (calf/wrist).



CB Chris Lammons (knee/ankle) is back. pic.twitter.com/AfKmUGPq3K