Colts Running Back Preview: Jonathan Taylor Leads Group of Playmakers
The Indianapolis Colts are about to have to rely on their running backs in a way that they haven't had to in a few years.
The team is embarking on a quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, and it's a matchup that skews more toward there needing to be someone in the role rather than both participants being so impressive that the Colts can only choose one.
As a result, no matter who wins between Richardson and Jones, the Colts' offense needs to be quite reliant on the running game, featuring star tailback Jonathan Taylor.
The Colts appear to be cognizant of this fact based on the moves they've made to their running back room this offseason. So, what should expectations be for the Colts' running backs this season?
LIKELY STARTER
Jonathan Taylor
We've seen what it's like when the Colts ride Taylor to power their offense; it's just all about him staying healthy.
In the final game of his 2020 rookie season, Taylor ran for a franchise record 253 yards, which set the tone for his NFL-leading 1,811 the next season. Finally as healthy as he's been since that season, Taylor ran for another 1,431 yards in 2024 despite missing three games.
It's been a bittersweet theme for Taylor: dominating (but only when on the field). He is the current NFL active leader in career rushing yards per game (89.7); more than Derrick Henry, more than Saquon Barkley, and more than Christian McCaffrey. In fact, only Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, and Eric Dickerson have averaged more yards per game for their career than Taylor.
PRIMARY BACKUPS
DJ Giddens OR Khalil Herbert
Taylor dominated the share of the backfield in 2024, appearing in 82% of the offensive snaps in games he was active. However, he also misses 3.5 games per season for his career, so to keep him fresh, the Colts are going to need someone to step up behind him. That's why they went out and got Herbert in free agency and Giddens on Day 3 of the draft.
Both players appear to be capable of adequately handling RB2 duties. They both have explosive elements to their game, but Giddens has the higher upside as an all-around player. He has rare agility between the tackles that has the Colts reminiscing about Marlon Mack. He's also got good hands as a pass catcher, and now that he is healed from an old wrist injury, there's hope he can be good in pass protection as well.
Herbert is a home-run hitter who can make big plays out in space, and he's a safe player to have if Giddens takes extra time to acclimate to the NFL. However, if Giddens looks the part, there's no reason not to set him loose as a complement to Taylor.
ON THE BUBBLE
Tyler Goodson
Goodson has been a somewhat effective change-of-pace back for the Colts, providing pass-catching (except for that one time) out of the backfield, and some clear speed when the Colts needed a shift from Trey Sermon. Goodson has also returned nine kickoffs for an average of 26.3 yards. However, now that the Colts have added Herbert and Giddens, it's hard to imagine space for Goodson in the backfield.
PRACTICE SQUAD POTENTIAL
Salvon Ahmed, Ulysses Bentley IV
Ahmed has been with the Colts since last October when he joined the practice squad. He doesn't offer much beyond being a veteran who knows what he's doing in comparison to the explosiveness of Herbert, Giddens, and Goodson.
Bentley is a rookie undrafted free agent who has some burst and pass-catching capability. He's a relative unknown who seems promising to make the Colts' practice squad if he shows out this summer in training camp and the preseason.
