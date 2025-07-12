Colts 2023 Sack Leader Ready for Big Return
The defensive line of the Indianapolis Colts features some excellent talents to help new coordinator Lou Anarumo at the point of attack. General manager Chris Ballard has emphasized the importance of the trenches since joining Indy's front office.
The Colts' defensive line consists of ends Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, rookie J.T. Tuimoloau, and rotational piece Tyquan Lewis. As for defensive tackles, the duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart need no introduction.
Another defensive name that might have been forgotten is end Samson Ebukam. The veteran was signed by the Colts on a three-year, $24 million deal in 2023 and immediately hit the ground running.
However, he was sidelined for the entire 2024 season after sustaining an Achilles injury during the offseason, removing a shot at building off his impressive first year with Indianapolis. Luckily, Ebukam is ready to return.
Pro Football Focus puts Ebukam on a list of five NFL stars set to return in 2025 after missing all of last season with injuries. Ryan Smith says this of the former Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers defender.
"Samson Ebukam was coming off a career-best season in 2023. The former fourth-round pick out of Eastern Washington ranked 14th among 112 qualifying edge defenders with an 84.4 PFF grade in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Ebukam had already established himself as a productive pass rusher — it was his third straight year with at least 45 pressures — but his 80.0 run-defense grade was by far the highest of his seven-year career."
Ebukam's 2023 numbers were great, grabbing 9.5 sacks (team lead), 10 tackles for loss, 57 total tackles, three fumbles forced, and 17 quarterback hits. Before 2023, Ebukam was a rotational piece, but blew up as a starter with Indianapolis and helped set the pace off the edge.
The Colts needed Ebukam in 2024, finishing 19th in the NFL in Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade with 67.9. As for QB pressure, Dayo Odeyingbo led Indy in the metric with 42, but after that it was then-rookie Latu with 35.
Ebukam eclipsed this in 2023 with 48 pressures, second only to Buckner (52). All in all, Ebukam is a great talent that can integrate well with the defensive line coach, Charlie Partridge, who didn't have a chance to use the former fourth-rounder in his debut year with the group.
If Ebukam can return to his 2023 form this season, the Colts will have a serious unit in the defensive trenches. While the Colts have Latu and Paye, Ebukam showed he can put pressure on passers, sack the quarterback, and defend the run.
Look out for Ebukam to do everything possible to overcome what was a massive setback for the Eastern Washington alum last year.
