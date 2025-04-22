Colts Have Sad Spot in Pre-Draft Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching a critical NFL draft on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Colts have seven selections, but that can easily change if general manager Chris Ballard wants to trade back at any point to obtain additional picks.
However, there are also power rankings to be discussed, and Pro Football Focus believes the Colts aren't in the best spot, slotting them in at the 23rd spot.
This rank is understandable given the 8-9 finish and departures of names like center Ryan Kelly, guard Will Fries, linebacker E.J. Speed, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. However, the Colts added cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum in free agency, boosting the team and new coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense.
Here's what PFF's Bradley Locker had for his breakdown.
"The Colts added free-agent talent to their secondary in Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum, but they’ll be counting on Ward (58.2 PFF coverage grade) to return to his 2023 form. Still, Indianapolis' edge rushing group is subpar, especially with Dayo Odeyingbo no longer in tow."
Locker concluded:
"Indianapolis also lacks a clear starter at inside linebacker next to Zaire Franklin, especially considering Colts linebackers finished 26th in PFF coverage grade in 2024. Maybe most unsettling is the team’s quarterback dilemma, where Anthony Richardson (59.8 PFF passing grade) is losing his grip on the starting reins ahead of Year 3."
It's simple, Ward had a rough year in 2024 with personal issues and played only 12 games. During that span, he totaled up 54 tackles and seven passes defended. However, he's only a season removed from a Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro selection, leading the NFL in pass deflections with 23 and securing five picks and a defensive touchdown in 2023.
As for Bynum, he's improved seemingly every season since the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in round four of the 2021 NFL draft. Last year was arguably Bynum's top season, adding up 96 tackles, three picks, 10 passes defended, and two fumbles recovered.
However, don't be surprised if the Colts continue to address cornerback, to a degree, in the NFL draft; safety depth, as well. While the Colts don't need a start-level defensive back, it never hurts to continue adding competition to help Anarumo's secondary.
As for Bynum, he joins Nick Cross as the duo tandem, but Daniel Scott, Rodney Thomas II, and Marcel Dabo don't exactly make a coach confident, which points to Chris Ballard taking a safety on possibly day two of the draft to shore up the backups.
23rd overall isn't the greatest position, but Anthony Richardson looked bad as a passer, and the Colts did have a losing record, if even by a small margin. If the Colts want to jump the rankings, a great draft will help with this case.
In a hair over 48 hours the Colts will be on the clock at the 14th overall spot, with plenty of ways to address the selection. There's a lot on the line, and the war room will be buzzing, so it'll be interesting to check out the game plan for Indy's draft.
