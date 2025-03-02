Colts' New 2025 Salary Cap Revealed
The new NFL salary cap was announced at a ceiling of $279,200,000, giving all 32 squads more wiggle room and spend for the 2025 campaign.
This includes the Indianapolis Colts, a team with many needs for starter-level talent and depth pieces on their roster. While the most important asset is Anthony Richardson, and his quarterback growth, the Colts likely need to make some splashes in free agency.
Now, Indianapolis is ranked 17th in cap space with $34,947,239 available (Over the Cap). Indianapolis can get even more available cap if they cut ties with names like tackle Braden Smith ($16.75 million), edge Samson Ebukam ($7.49 million), and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis ($6.49 million).
Indianapolis can use free agents for situations like depth on the offensive/defensive line, starters at cornerback, safety, and tight end, and other parts of their roster. However, the defense might be most pressing given they have a fresh coordinator in guru Lou Anarumo.
Anarumo's scheme is complex and ever-changing, pointing to veteran signings making the most sense. Players like Jevon Holland (safety), Dre Greenlaw (linebacker), and D.J. Reed (cornerback) make sense for immediate impact.
It's not to state that Indy can't use more offensive talents, but it's mostly for depth purposes since they're likely to address the starting tight end position on days one or two (or both) of the upcoming NFL draft.
Indianapolis doesn't have a boat load of money to throw out to the open market, but enough to make an impact and help the entire team get out of the slump of missing the playoffs and finishing years with boring eight, nine-win seasons.
Chris Ballard is on the hot seat this year without question, so anticipate him spending some, or quite a bit, of that $37 million in free agency. However, he also may need to deal some of the cash to players like guard Will Fries, who dominated 2024 before his season ended after five games with a leg break and is an in-house free agent.
The Colts must act, and somewhat aggressively. Otherwise, Ballard will run back the same type of team for 2025. If that happens, he should expect to be drowning in mediocrity again unless Richardson takes off like a comet; that cannot be fully expected, or it's considered a delusion.
Keeping an eye on how Ballard navigates the offseason will be interesting, as multiple jobs, including his, are on the line and dependent on success for this campaign.
