Colts' Samson Ebukam Out for Multiple Weeks With MCL Injury
The Indianapolis Colts’ defense just took a major hit. Veteran pass rusher Samson Ebukam is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering an MCL injury, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Ebukam, who has three sacks through seven games in 2025, is reportedly seeking a second opinion to determine the severity and timeline for his return. The injury comes as the Colts prepare for a crucial midseason stretch against several playoff-caliber opponents.
It’s a frustrating setback for one of Indianapolis’ most reliable pass rushers. Since joining the team in 2023, Ebukam has brought a veteran edge presence and consistent pressure off the corner.
In 2023, he led the Colts with a career-high 9.5 sacks in his first season with the team while setting personal bests in tackles and forced fumbles. That production immediately established him as a cornerstone of Indy’s defense.
After suffering a torn Achilles in 2024, Ebukam fought through months of rehab to make his return this fall. His comeback had been one of the quieter success stories on a defense that quietly exceeded expectations early in the year.
Through seven games, Ebukam has produced 19 total pressures and remained a dependable run defender on early downs. He’s also been instrumental in keeping the defensive front disciplined and organized in Lou Anarumo’s system.
With the Colts’ 12th-ranked pass rush, they have other players capable of generating pressure on quarterbacks. But for a defense that ranks 22nd against the run, losing a true edge-setter like Ebukam presents a real concern.
His ability to control the line and funnel runners inside has been vital to the Colts’ structure. Without him, Indianapolis will need to rely on sound gap discipline and complementary play from its linebackers, some of whom are graded among the lowest in the league, per Pro Football Focus.
In his absence, Kwity Paye and second-year standout Laiatu Latu are expected to shoulder most of the workload off the edge. Tyquan Lewis should also see expanded snaps, while rookie JT Tuimoloau might be in line for his biggest opportunity yet.
Tuimoloau arrived in Indianapolis as one of the most decorated defenders in college football last year. He was a dominant force on an Ohio State team that captured the national championship, earning national recognition for his combination of power, quick hands, and burst off the line.
The Colts believe the physical tools are already there — they’re just waiting to unlock his full potential. If Tuimoloau’s college traits translate quickly, his upside is immense, giving Indianapolis another long-term weapon on the edge once Ebukam returns.
For a defense that’s leaned on chemistry and communication, Ebukam’s absence will test the group’s depth. If the younger pass rushers can maintain the standard, Indianapolis has the talent to stay afloat until its veteran leader returns.
