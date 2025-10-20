Colts' Shane Steichen Speaks on 'Emotional' Win vs. Chargers
Five years ago, Shane Steichen was working with the Los Angeles Chargers and then-rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in his first year as a full-time offensive coordinator in the NFL.
Jump ahead to 2025, and third-year head coach Shane Steichen led the Indianapolis Colts to their sixth victory in seven games against Herbert and the Chargers.
“It's great to come back here," Steichen said after the win. "Obviously, I got a lot of great memories here. This one was, for me, it was a little emotional a little bit just because I have so much respect for the Chargers organization from the top down and all those players. Coaching those guys and seeing the alumni day today right before pregame, it was wild."
Steichen spent six years with the Chargers, working his way up the ranks as the team transferred from San Diego to Los Angeles. "I was a quality control coach when some of those guys were playing, and it was fun to see those guys. Just a ton of respect for the Chargers organization," Steichen said.
Steichen's experience with Herbert may have given the Colts some extra insight, but the Chargers' veteran still threw for a career-high 420 passing yards in the loss.
"There’s no question with the quarterback [Justin] Herbert over there, we know how good he is," Steichen said. "He can make all the plays, and he made a ton of plays today."
Despite Herbert's career day, the Daniel Jones-led Colts got the job done in SoFi Stadium. Steichen applauded his quarterback's play after the win.
"Daniel's as good as it gets when it comes to the preparation," Steichen said. "You know he's going to be prepared, and I just have no doubt he's going to play well every time we step on the field. I think our guys know that, and he gets us going. Our offensive line sets the tone, but his preparation is just off the charts. I think he understands situational football. You know what I mean? It's like 'be smart in these types of situations'. He's played enough ball, he knows when to take chances and when not to, and I think he's done a hell of a job.”
That sort of confidence in the passer is what's been missing in Steichen's offense. When Anthony Richardson was starting, there were flashes of greatness, but there was never consistency. The story is completely different with Jones.
Not only is the passing game working, but running back Jonathan Taylor is having a career year, too.
“He’s the best back in the league right now, there’s no doubt," Steichen said. "I think it starts with our guys up front. He’s running hard, he’s running physical, he’s got great vision. He’s just balling out, man.”
Taylor had his third three-touchdown game of the season, becoming the first player in Colts history and the 13th player in NFL history to accomplish that feat. With 10 games left on the schedule, there is plenty of time for the six-year veteran to rewrite history.
The Colts played risky football to get the win, going for it on fourth down three times in one drive in the second quarter. The decisions paid off, and the Colts eventually got in the end zone to score their second touchdown of the game.
"I mean, you always want to score touchdowns," Steichen explained. "I think it depends on field position, but with 10 [QB Justin Herbert] over there, we know there’s an explosive offense with him, but (we) felt good about the calls too, you know what I mean? I think that is part of it, field position and where you are at and feeling good with the calls, and I got a lot of trust and faith in our guys to go execute it."
Steichen's faith in his offense is contagious, and the hype train continues to grow around the Colts as the season nears the halfway point.
The Colts' next test is against the Tennessee Titans, an AFC South rival they've already defeated earlier this year. If the Colts can move to 7-1, they'll be in prime position for their first division title since 2014.